Two participants of Floyd County’s Drug Court graduated from the intense program that offers drug offenders a chance to learn new ways to change their lives.

Katrina Salmons and Eden Woolwine accepted certificates and bouquets and thanked a courtroom full of relatives, friends and other participants in the program.

Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor congratulated the graduates and told them they were examples of those “who do not stand alone” in fighting addiction.

“We have faith in you,” Judge Fleenor said. “You now know that you can do better.”

Keynote speaker and Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom also urged the graduates to keep the faith as they continue to keep addition at bay and put the past behind them as they move forward into a better part of their lives.

“You looked at options when you entered the program,” Branscom said. “Put the options to work as you move forward.”

Both Salmons and Woolwine said faith and support from others helped them deal with the long tasks they saw ahead in the program.

“Never give up,” said Salmons. “We were worthy.”

“You have to have faith in yourself,” Woolwine said.

Corrine Graefe, representing the Drug Court’s Local Advisory Board, told the gathering about the board of volunteers who represent various parts of the community, including a pastor, a journalist and others.

“We work to find ways to urge community support and ways to help the Drug Court and those in the program,” she said.

Drug Court meets twice a month, before the start of regular sessions of the Circuit Court, which meets each Tuesday.