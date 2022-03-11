Retired Teachers’ Association meetings kick off this month

The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association plans for an exciting year, with its first meeting in the Community Room of the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 16.

FCRTA explained in a release this week, Ricky Cox has been studying the architecture of some of old houses since retiring from Radford University, and he will be present “an informative and entertaining talk” for the March meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 16.

Those interested in attending should contact FCRTA President Sarah Wood at (540) 745-4784, by Friday, March 11, to place a food order for boxed lunches from Blue Ridge Diner for $10. Attendees are asked to provide their own beverage.

Individuals retired from education in any capacity (teachers, administrators, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, etc.) are invited to join FCRTA.

The organization provides mini grants for teachers, scholarships for graduating seniors at FCHS, and makes charitable donations for local groups, among other things. Meetings provide an opportunity for members to stay abreast of current issues in education.

“We meet only five times a year, and our programs are packed with items of local interest,” the nonprofit stated. “We would love to welcome new members.”

To learn more about FCRTA and becoming a member, call Wood at (540) 745-4784; Secretary Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736; or Treasurer Alice Slusher at (540) 789- 7311.