Retired Teachers’ Association meetings kick off this month

Jessie Peterman Memorial Library address

The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library in Floyd is located at 321 W. Main St.

 Photo Courtesy of Jessie Peterman Memorial Library

The Floyd County Retired Teachers’ Association plans for an exciting year, with its first meeting in the Community Room of the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Wednesday, March 16.

FCRTA explained in a release this week, Ricky Cox has been studying the architecture of some of old houses since retiring from Radford University, and he will be present “an informative and entertaining talk” for the March meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 16.

Those interested in attending should contact FCRTA President Sarah Wood at (540) 745-4784, by Friday, March 11, to place a food order for boxed lunches from Blue Ridge Diner for $10. Attendees are asked to provide their own beverage.

Individuals retired from education in any capacity (teachers, administrators, aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, etc.) are invited to join FCRTA.

The organization provides mini grants for teachers, scholarships for graduating seniors at FCHS, and makes charitable donations for local groups, among other things. Meetings provide an opportunity for members to stay abreast of current issues in education.

“We meet only five times a year, and our programs are packed with items of local interest,” the nonprofit stated. “We would love to welcome new members.”

To learn more about FCRTA and becoming a member, call Wood at (540) 745-4784; Secretary Joan Starkey at (540) 593-3736; or Treasurer Alice Slusher at (540) 789- 7311.

Additional 2022 meetings for Floyd County Retired Teachers Association:

Wednesday, May 18 — The FCRTA will meet at a place and time to be determined. We will vote on new officers for the organization, review our by-laws, and we will welcome our guest speaker, Floyd’s own Dr. Garry Collins.

Wednesday, July 20 — The FCRTA will meet at Slusher Park for its annual July potluck picnic, hosted by former teacher Alice Slusher. We will meet at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 — The FCRTA will meet at Floyd County High School where we will have a tour of the new facilities, with lunch provided by the Food Service classes. New officers will be sworn in during our business meeting. Time will be announced later.

Wednesday, Nov. 16 — We hope to hold our meeting at a local church for our annual Thanksgiving meal. We will honor those in the field of education in Floyd who have passed. Time and place will be announced later.

The FCRTA hopes to have a spring outing in April and a summer outing in June or August. Plans are underway and will be announced soon.

