Recovery dominates court discussions

Three cases set for plea deal in Floyd County Circuit Court were continued on Oct. 25 after the defendants did not turn up.

A number of defendants failed to appear for hearings, prompting actions to find and arrest them and make sure they show up for court next time.

“Looks like we have some newly indicted residents on the run,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said after the docket brought many continuances.

He said some of those indicted at the Grand Jury section on Oct. 4 have not been located.

One set for trial entered a plea but action was deferred to see if he can complete Drug Court.

Derrick Manning Spangler appeared via video to discuss a bureaucratic nightmare caused when a program he was supposed to complete was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, then scrapped, leaving Spangler no way to show he completed the required steps.

Branscom said that Spangler’s sentence and probation required he enter the therapeutic drug treatment program after he completed other recovery steps, but the program and the personnel assigned to it were gone, he said.

The state official who could verify that Spangler had completed the required steps said that he had reached the point that would have brought approval by the program.

Judge Fleenor set a new hearing, with Spangler before the court on Nov. 29 to review the steps Spangler had completed.

Branscom told the judge that the issue was a bureaucracy that trapped Spangler, not any failure by him to take the steps for recovery.

Other actions, including ones taken in Circuit Court Oct. 25:

Pearl Sue Smith of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs and received a two-year suspended sentence and a $200 fine.

Judge Fleenor granted Julio Cesar Contreras Canelé, indicted for performing indecent acts on a child, a $5,000 secured bond. He faces trial on the charge on Jan. 24, 2023.