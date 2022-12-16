New K-9 vests for Pulaski Sheriff’s Office

Floyd County’s Laurel and Barry Turner have continued their holiday tradition of donating ballistic K-9 vests to local law enforcement agencies.

The annual gift is close to the hearts of Laurel and Barry, who are avid animal lovers. Laurel is a retired law enforcement officer, who worked in Ohio during her career and witnessed the importance of K-9s first hand.

This year’s donation went to two of the new K-9s at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office: Kilo and Sadie.

Laurel, Barry, Floyd County Sheriff Brian Craig and some of the Turners’ friends attended a ceremony to meet the K-9s and see their new vests on Friday, Dec. 9.

Kilo is a German Shepherd who specializes in detecting firearms and explosives, handled by Sergeant Linkous.

Sadie is a Bloodhound who specializes in tracking with the help of her human partner, Corporal Hodge.

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell said in a statement Dec. 12 that Sadie will be particularly useful when it comes to locating lost or missing children and adults with various conditions.

Kilo will help keep local schools safe, Worrell said, “when unknown packages are located” or firearms are suspected on school property.

Both dogs are almost two years old. Sadie was donated to PCSO by Meaghan and Jody Vickers and their children Gabby and Cole, Worrell said.

Also new to the PCSO force, Worrell noted, is one-and-a-half-year-old German Short Haired Pointer Oona, who specializes in narcotics.

Oona is handled by Corporal Bruce, and the K-9 will assist the patrol division and the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Taskforce.

The new ballistics vests for Kilo and Sadie are custom made and fully adjustable.

The Turners also gifted care packages from Chewy and All For Paws in Christiansburg to the new K-9 teams.

“It was an honor and a privilege to meet these fine K-9 teams,” Laurel said. “We pray the vests that we purchased for them will never have to be tested but if they are, we pray the vests will keep them safe.”

Laurel and Barry started the annual K-9 vests tradition in 2020. Vests have been gifted to Montgomery, Carroll and Pulaski counties.

The Turners house a variety of critters on their Floyd County property, including a 10-year old pig named Rudy, dogs with special medical needs and cats deemed “unadoptable.”