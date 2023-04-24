Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Nic, an 11-month-old Aussie-mix, who exudes love and affection.

With his charming personality and a weight of 56 pounds, he captures the hearts of all who meet him.

Nic’s cute and cuddly appearance is matched by his easy-going nature and charming disposition, making him the perfect companion for any adventure. He is eager to learn and wants to please.

Whether cuddled up for a cozy night in or exploring the great outdoors, Nic's sweet and loving demeanor makes him a delight to be around 24/7. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations.

Anyone interested in meeting and/or adopting Nic should complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or calling FCHS at (540) 745-7207.