JUST SAYIN': What did you call me?

“It’s OK; I’ve been called worse.” How many times have you heard this? I found myself saying it just this week, and it got me thinking.

As a very small child, evidently I peed a lot. It probably explains a lot about my sense of humor that my parents chose to call me Puddles. As a little girl in school, it was an obvious nickname I suppose to call me Meagan-Moo, living on a dairy farm, after all. In high school, the nickname was Big Red, even taping Big Red gum wrappers to my locker. What teenage girl wants to be called “big” anything? Alas.

My mother called me Bud. She thought I was a boy because she already had two. In the days before sonograms, she didn’t know until I appeared. She said she looked down at me, a little girl, and said, “You’re gonna be my Bud.” And so I was.

We are all called many things throughout our lives. What we are called is generally indicative of where we are on our journey. Little girls are called Miss until they reach a certain, indefinable age when we become an assumed missus or ma’am. Oh, how I miss being called Miss. For most of my life I have been called “Rex’s daughter,” my own first name being an ancillary detail not to be bothered with. I have been so and so’s girlfriend or wife. Then came the time when I was my kid’s mom. You lose your own name then, too. “You’re Oak’s mom.” “Yes, yes I am.”

As a teacher I’m usually Ms. Bradshaw, even years after the student graduates. I get it. I will always be Ms. Bradshaw. I taught later with some of my own teachers that I had as a kid. I was no longer their student but a colleague. One former teacher told me to call him by his first name then. I couldn’t do it. It felt as awkward as trying to type with your elbows. Not gonna do it.

Some people call me friend and some people call me things I probably don’t want to hear. You’ll have that. Unless you never interact with anyone ever, you will be disliked by some. It used to bother me, but you learn to live with it. No one is everyone’s cup of tea. I don’t even care for tea. See my point? And please don’t report me to the Southern Authorities about that. They’ll revoke my card.

My oldest brother calls me Swes, evidently Old English for sister. The other brother calls me Sally as I call him the same thing. It’s a childhood nickname. Long story.

Since 2001 I have been called by some form of mother. It evolved from Momma to Mommy to Mom, and when they can’t get my wandering attention, I’m called an often frustrated MEAGAN! Insert eye roll here. Cool your jets. And as for what the kids are called, it’s also perpetually wrong and rarely truly accurate. I often call them random names like Randy or Ricky, neither of which is any of their names. Nimrod is a perennial favorite, no offense to the Biblical O.G. And like any mother of multiple children, my boys are often called by each other’s names. Sometimes I catch myself mid-syllable and the moniker morphs into a combination name. Troy-no-Beau-no-Oak becomes a slurred, “Truh-Boke.” They have to look over me. It will happen to them one day, too.

In my old age, I often call my students by their parent’s name. I’m rolling my eyes at myself. I don’t mean to do it. It just happens. Like I said, I’m sure they have called me worse.

Maybe one day I will be called Granny. Or Mawmaw. Or Meemaw. We will see what happens. I’m not dreading that at all. Funny how life just prepares you for the next season. I’m not upset about getting older for the most part. I don’t care what they call me, long as they call me for supper.

A teacher and mother, Meagan Morehead Bradshaw lives on a farm in Bland County; contact her at meaganmorehead123@gmail.com.