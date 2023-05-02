Eleven artists are preparing their works to showcase for the much-awaited spring 16 Hands Studio Tour, this returns this weekend.

The annual event, which showcases the work of some of the most talented ceramic artists in the region, is set to take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 6- 7, drawing visitors from all over the country.

The tour provides a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to explore the studios of local ceramic artists and purchase unique, handmade pieces directly from the artists themselves.

This year’s tour will have six studio stops with a total of 11 artists, eight members of 16 Hands and three guest artists: Stephen Palmer, Reida Sage and Celena Burnett.

Stephen Palmer will exhibit his ceramic pieces, inspired by Jules Verne and his many fantastic adventures, at Ron Sutterer's studio.

Palmer lives in Charlottesville. He received a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Rhode Island College and continued his studies of sculpture in Italy at the Tuscan Renaissance Center.

As a member of the RI South County Art Association and now at City Clay, Palmer continues to explore the many forms and functions of clay.

Reida Sage, who lives in Check, will show her mixed-media ceramic works at Sarah McCarthy's studio.

Sage mentored with Phelps pottery and worked there for 10 years. Her mentorship with Kleiworks included doing natural building renovations with cob and clay paints.

Sage has traveled the world working on sculptural projects of various scales, including ceramics, natural building and relief murals, festival installations, monuments, memorials and more.

Celena Burnett will be showcasing her bold, colorful abstract ceramic pieces at Wendy Wrenn Werstein's studio. Burnett lives in Charlotte, N.C., and was one of Wendy’s first ceramic teachers.

Burnett earned her BFA from Winthrop University with a concentration in ceramics. Burnett took over a ceramic business, which she named The Whirling Wheel, when she moved to Charlotte. She ran the business, had 70 students, taught seven classes a week and had three other teachers working along with her.

Light refreshments will be served at each stop of the tour.

Find a printable version of the 2023 spring 16 Hands Studio Tour, with all of the stops addresses, online at www.16hands.com.

Tour hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.