Smyth County focuses on economy, populace in allocating pandemic relief funds

In the decade prior to the 2020 census, Smyth County lost about 8.5% of its population, or more than 2,400 people.

In the three-year period of 2017-2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the county saw its Gross Domestic Product -- the value of goods and services produced locally -- drop by 5.7%.

As county officials explore how best to use the federal pandemic relief funds, stemming that population loss and building the economy are two of their highest priorities.

To decide how to best use the about $5.9 million the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), each member of the board of supervisors selected a representative from their district to serve on a committee tasked with reviewing proposals and recommending projects to fund. Joining them on that committee are the supervisors’ chair and vice chair, Charlie Atkins and Lori Deel, and Supervisor Mike Sturgill.

Their work isn’t easy.

Earlier this month, Deel, noting the challenge before the committee, said the county has received more than $15 million in requests, more than double what’s available.

One area that is expected to carry extra weight for funding is infrastructure, particularly the county’s water systems. Dependable water supplies are integral to economic growth.

Over the coming months, the county plans to conduct a countywide water study to help assess the greatest needs.

The ARPA Committee has delayed action on a number of requests until after that study’s results are reported.

However, it did recommend several requests for funding, which the supervisors then gave final nods to.

Among those was $110,000 to join the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership’s I81-I77 Crossroads Talent Recruitment Program.

The program is focused on creating jobs, building the tax base and bettering the standard of living in Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, and Wythe counties and the city of Galax “by attracting and encouraging national and international businesses to locate and invest in the region; and by assisting existing companies to create or retain jobs.”

During a recent board of supervisors meeting, Sturgill noted the need to stem what has been called the brain drain as young people leave the county. He noted one Chilhowie High class that sent 40 of its graduates to college. None returned to work in the county, he said.

In another development move, the supervisors OK’d giving $50,000 to Smyth County Tourism for marketing to people who live outside of the county.

The marketing needs to be done now, Atkins said.

Once fully open, the non-profit Blue Ridge Discovery Center, which is redeveloping the historic Konnarock Training School into what’s described as a world-class education and interpretive center and biological field station, is expected to attract visitors from a multi-state area. The center already helps host naturalist rallies, summer camps and other programs that attract widespread participation.

The center asked for $250,000 of the ARPA money for a wastewater treatment center. Without the treatment facility, the center can’t open.

The supervisors also approved that award.

Additionally, they also agreed to give $364,500 to add a classroom facility to the Smyth County Fire-Rescue Academy in Chilhowie.

According to Atkins, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs had approached local officials about continuing to develop the academy into a training center that could serve 13 Southwest Virginia counties. The classroom space is expected to make the academy, developed by Chilhowie Fire-EMS, into a premier fire training facility for the region.

Outside agencies would pay a fee for training as well as buy meals and fuel locally and spend money for lodging.

Under the leadership of David Haynes, Chilhowie Fire-EMS chief, the academy started in the spring of 2019 and includes a burn building to simulate structure fires, a flashover simulator to teach fire behavior, a vehicle on which to practice fire suppression, and other props used in firefighter training. However, they’ve had to do classroom work at Chilhowie Middle School and the Adwolfe Fire Department.

The proposed building would provide classroom space for both firefighter and EMS training, restrooms and a shower, office, kitchen and storage. Haynes said storage of equipment is especially needed and having everything in one place will save time and money when it comes to trainees having to travel between classroom instruction and on-site instruction.

“Having the academy here is beneficial to us because when you ask people to volunteer, they don’t have to drive long distances for training,” Haynes said in a 2020 interview.

These allocations will take $774,500 of the county’s ARPA dollars. Atkins said the committee believed these requests needed to be addressed immediately while others could be considered later.

For two requests that initially went before the ARPA Committee, the supervisors decided to pay for them out of the county’s General Fund.

They awarded $15,000 to the Smyth County Public Library to help match grant dollars to study the needs of the Saltville branch and help design its future home. This money will limit the library to fundraising for $5,000 to help meet the required match.

Finally, the supervisors approved $30,000 for the Chamber of Commerce of Smyth County for a child care development project.

Deel noted that the need for childcare is dire, while Atkins said that improved daycare options may help people return to the workforce.