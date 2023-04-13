In a time when opinions strongly differ, and it’s hard to find common ground, there is one factor that makes us all human and that we can agree on: One day, we will die.

Not only do we need to face this truth, but also the equally important factor of our actions today impacting future generations.

Combine the two, and you’ve got Blue Ridge Green Burial.

Death positivity and movements such as “green burial” are popping up around the United States, and Floyd is no exception.

There are a variety of green burial practices that are used to reduce the environmental impact of a traditional burial. Green burials can include the burying of not-embalmed bodies using only biodegradable materials.

The group of folks at Blue Ridge Green Burial are spreading awareness about options to have an eco-friendly burial, and they’ve also created space to have open conversations around death, dying and grief with their own version of Death Cafes.

Death Cafes are gatherings where people come together to discuss topics related to death and dying. These meetings are typically informal and take place in public spaces like coffee shops, libraries or community centers.

Kristy Ratcliffe, a Blue Ridge Green Burial Founder, certified Death Doula and Death Cafe host, said she first started organizing Death Cafes as she trained to be an end-of-life-doula in Western Australia.

“We met every month or two depending on the time of year, and the group is still going after my departure five years ago,” Ratcliffe said. “The local branch of the Funeral Consumers Alliance has hosted a few DCs over the years before our Blue Ridge Green Burial group started this one in Floyd.”

Ratcliffe said the group decided during its annual meeting in October to focus more on outreach and education this year, and “step back a bit from stressing about the specific details of how to get land and start burying people naturally...”

“We just turned our focus to that part of our mission, the part about building community, through engaging the wider community in conversations and reverent acknowledgement of death and dying,” said Ratcliff.

BRGB has been successful in hosting two Death Cafes so far, one last fall and one this past January.

“We originally aimed to do one per quarter [or seasonally], but the attendance and enthusiasm has us considering some additional meetings, perhaps with specific topics or agendas,” Ratcliffe said.

The attendance at the January Death Cafe led to BRGB’s need for a larger space, and it now being hosted in the Skyline Bank Community Room instead of the library.

With the larger attendance, BRGB is incorporating smaller breakout groups, so people can talk about the topics they want to in a smaller group setting.

The next Death Cafe will have several groups, with one being led by local poets Colleen Redman and Katherine Chantal. These two longtime Floydians will be sharing some of their death-related works and are inviting community members to share theirs at the next Death Cafe in April.

The Death Cafe proves to be a place to keep people open, listening and able to share the things weighing heavily on them. It’s a safe and sacred space for the community.

“For my daughter and I, attending our first Death Cafe (with some of our friends and neighbors from Blue Ridge Green Burial) strengthened our resolve on a path we were almost sure we had chosen,” said Rick Parrish, an attendee. “Knowing that many we loved and respected and others we just met had the same questions and concerns gave us needed support in facing the decisions and tasks that loomed closer than we realized at the time.”

Blue Ridge Green Burial is a nonprofit run by a board of dedicated community members. It was incorporated as a 501c3 in March 2020.

Since becoming an official nonprofit, it has continued to move deeper into its mission with ways to receive and give support from and for the community.

BRGB officials are still exploring options for land that will be used for green burial, walking trails and native biodiversity restoration.

Learn more about BRGB at the upcoming Floyd Community Health Fair on April 29 at the Floyd County High School. More than 30 local health practitioners, businesses and experts will share their tips and tricks for planting the SEEDS (sunshine, exercise, emotions, diet and sleep) of health.

Additional information can be found online at www.blueridgegreenburial.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sustainabledeathcare.