Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes varsity tennis team stampeded the Pulaski County High’s Cougars at home Monday with shutouts in singles and doubles matches.

Emma Currie and Addie Vest each won their singles matches 8-0, and Vest teamed up with Elayna Harris for an 8-0 win in doubles.

In singles play, Currie won 8-0, Madi Slusher 8-1, Elayna Harris 8-1, Addie Vest 8-0, and Jasmine Locke lost 4-7 after regular play ended in an 8-8 tie.

In doubles, the Ladies swept the Cougars in matches. Emma Schroeder and Emma Curries won 8-1, Madi Slusher and Mariah Reed 8-6 and Elayna Harris and Addie Vest 9-0.

The home tennis match was the only varsity home matches this week with the other teams on the road.

The Lady Buffs are scheduled to play Pulaski again Wednesday in Dublin before returning home on April 11 to face Auburn.