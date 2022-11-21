 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week

Maya

Ten-month-old Maya is ready to find her forever home.

 Abby_Whitt

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog, Maya, who would love a permanent home for the holidays.

FCHS volunteers are learning a lot about beautiful Maya, who’s about 10 months old and 42 pounds, while she is at her foster home.

Maya is full of puppy energy and really enjoying all of the new toys and areas to explore. Her foster family has been walking her at least two miles per day, playing plenty and she still has boundless energy.

Maya is very smart, a fast learner and she’s already learning to wait by the door when she wants to go out and how to walk on a leash.

Anyone interested in meeting/adopting Maya or any pets cared for by FCHS should complete and submit an adoption application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207.

Special event on Sunday

Community members looking to adopt a new best friend are invited to the Floyd County Humane Society Shelter’s meet and greet on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Participants will get to meet all of the fabulous felines currently at the shelter, located at 2136 Franklin Pike Road. Sessions will be in half-hour increments.

To join reserve a spot, email info@floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207. Submit an adoption application beforehand to be pre-approved for same-day adoption.

