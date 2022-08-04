Floyd Tractor Fun Run to benefit two families

The 15th annual Floyd County Tractor Fun run later this month is going to benefit two local children: Avery Joe Link and Lily Carter.

Avery is the daughter of Matt and Jessica Link, whose surgeries for Apert Syndrome started last September. Apert Syndrome is a rare genetic mutation that results in skeletal abnormalities.

Jessica said Avery has had helmet therapy during the last year and is scheduled for her second surgery next month, on her hands.

Lily Carter is undergoing treatment at St. Jude in Memphis, Tenn., for a medulloblastoma brain tumor that was removed in late-February. She’s the daughter of Nathan Pratt and granddaughter of Dean and Crystal Pratt.

Lily recently returned to Memphis to start chemotherapy after a brief break at home. Nathan and Crystal travel with her while Dean holds down the fort in Floyd.

Registration for the Tractor Fun Run to benefit Avery and Lily begins at 8 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Arlie Thompson’s Farm, and the ride begins at 10 a.m.

Attendees are asked to pack their own lunch for a stop at Shelor’s Park, and drinks will be provided.

Cost to ride is $15 per person, with children 14 and younger riding for free.

Tractors must be able to travel at least 10 mph and all are required to have safety triangles. The route will be marked with arrows at intersections.

To get to Arlie’s farm, turn onto Route 615 off U.S. Highway 221 and go 1.5 miles.

For more information, call Dale Thompson at (540) 392-2807 or Larry Thompson at (540) 357-5597.