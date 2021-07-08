Chilhowie adds fishing pier to park

The project had been discussed for several years as something to heighten the enjoyment of visitors of every age to the river and recreation park in Chilhowie. Now, it’s reality.

An accessible fishing pier has been constructed along the bank of the Holston River Middle Fork just behind the gazebo in the town park. The pier is the final part of a project to upgrade the riverbanks and improve habitat for the wildlife.

John Clark, Chilhowie’s town manager, said that the project that’s taken place over the past several years has involved cutting back and stabilizing the riverbanks, adding round boulders to help the game fish and flat boulders to improve the hellbender habitat, and planting wildflowers.

The ADA-compliant fishing pier, accessible from the graveled park trail, was the final part of the project funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable. The town of Chilhowie has provided in-kind services with construction and labor throughout the project.

The materials for the pier were provided to the town, said Town Manager John Clark, but an affordable contractor could not be found so the town officials decided to have the maintenance crew handle the construction.