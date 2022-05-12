Farmers Market kicks off 12th summer season

More than 600 customers attended the opening day of the summer Floyd Farmers Market on Saturday to peruse the offerings of 21 vendors.

Shoppers purchased local farm produce, meat, eggs, flowers, beverages, plant starts and prepared foods despite the threat of rain on May 7. Two adjacent businesses, Cocoa Mia and Lichen or Not, offered their products as well, which gave the market a new feel and flavor.

Also new for the 2022 summer season is the Market Refill Shop, which offers a variety of sustainable home products and cleaning supplies in bulk during market hours until Thanksgiving. Customers can shop on both Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings.

Since its foundation, the market has grown from its humble beginnings to a vibrant community gathering place bringing together the people who grow and produce local food with residents and visitors who want a taste of Floyd.

The market, which is organized by the Sustain Floyd nonprofit, offers a program of double SNAP benefits for people on tight budgets.

Abigail Kilgare, whose first season as market manager started May 7, said, “I was excited to see the market so busy considering it still early in the growing season.”

“It gave me a thrill to see how so many children and young families came to the market,” she said.

In addition to all the good food products, the Floyd Farmers Market offers a monthly collection of recyclable materials.

Plastic film, No. 5 plastic, used books and electronic waste can be dropped off on the first Saturday of each month. These materials are then sent to processors that turn them into new products.

The Floyd Farmers Market is located under the Community Pavilion on Thursday evenings from 3-7 p.m. each week, and from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Learn more about the market online at www.floydfarmersmarket.org.