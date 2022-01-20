'Oh, so blessed': Howell closes half-century career

Danah Howell retired at the end of December after more than 50 years of serving Floyd County as Deputy Clerk at the Floyd County Courthouse. Her first day on the job was July 1, 1971.

When she first started at the Clerk’s Office, she said Jan. 18, “everything was manual.” The office used a hand-cranked calculator, and wrote fishing licenses, hunting licenses and land deeds by-hand.

There was one copier, she recalled, that had to be disassembled each week and thoroughly cleaned “with hot, soapy water” so it would work the following week.

Howell said technology and automation has largely changed the job, but “the office hasn’t changed a lot,” with many Floyd County Courthouse employees working there long-term.

“I’ve always loved my work,” she said. “Working with the public, you can’t plan your day. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Howell, who is also an avid fan of “good gospel music,” said being Deputy Clerk led her to a lot of friendships, and “the public has always been very kind to me.”

She said she “was blessed to work under” three clerks: Margaret Harman, Wendell Peters and Rhonda Vaughn.

Vaughn, who has worked at the courthouse for almost 40 years and was first elected in 2015 to serve in her current position, said, “Danah’s dedication and genuine compassion for people is unmatched.”

Up until the last second, Vaughn said, Howell was making preparations and trying to ensure a smooth transition for everyone in the office.

Though Howell still loved her work when she retired, she said, a myriad of factors told her it was “time for a change.”

She said she looks forward to spending more time with her family and returning to hobbies once pushed aside, such as needlework, volunteering and aerobics, which she taught for 35 years.

Her friends and colleagues at both the Courthouse and County Administration gifted her with a saved, refinished pull-out from her first desk at the Courthouse during a retirement celebration just before Christmas..

“I have always been, oh, so blessed and fortunate to have co-workers that made my life easier,” Howell said.