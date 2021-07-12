Marion police chief limits PD response to mental health orders in response to state hospital crisis

“My letter outlines the impossibility of that position and the necessary action that we may have to take,” Clair said.

In his letter to Land, Clair said, “Perhaps no other profession, save general healthcare providers, understands more than law enforcement the challenges you face in the delivery of mental health services. I also uniquely understand your dilemma as it pertains to staffing and planning for your service responsibilities. As your letter mentions, these dilemmas have now reached system breakdown proportions.”

Beginning today, Clair said, Marion Police Department command staff will evaluate each ECO to determine if a police response is absolutely necessary and if the department has operational capacity to do so.

“Once we hit operational capacity, we may no longer be able to service these,” Clair said, noting that the department had hit 100% operational capacity four times in the last two weeks.

He said the department will assess conditions such as whether the person presents a danger to themselves or to others, whether or not a bed will be available in a reasonable amount of time, if a resolution is likely to be met before the order expires and if any other resources are available to manage the patient.