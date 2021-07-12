Marion police chief limits PD response to mental health orders in response to state hospital crisis

In response to a decision by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to close five of its eight state-run mental health hospitals to new admissions, Marion Police Chief John Clair has said he will put a conditional hold on the service of emergency custody and temporary detention orders.
On Friday, Commissioner Allison Land announced DBHDS had reduced bed capacities at those hospitals amid a staffing crisis, temporarily closing them to new admissions. Land’s letter called on private facilities to be available for temporary detention orders. In the past, those facilities have often been reluctant to accept challenging patients.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services has ordered five of …
Read more about the DBHDS decision here.
Clair said the move has put law enforcement in an “impossible position.” When an emergency custody order is issued, law enforcement is required to accompany the person until they are placed in an appropriate psychiatric facility. When an executive order signed last year temporarily halted state hospitals’ requirements of accepting patients as a “bed of last resort,” law enforcement across the region reported marathon wait times, sometimes stretching into days, as they waited with patients for a bed to come available. Land's order came just nine days after that executive order was lifted.
“My letter outlines the impossibility of that position and the necessary action that we may have to take,” Clair said.
In his letter to Land, Clair said, “Perhaps no other profession, save general healthcare providers, understands more than law enforcement the challenges you face in the delivery of mental health services. I also uniquely understand your dilemma as it pertains to staffing and planning for your service responsibilities. As your letter mentions, these dilemmas have now reached system breakdown proportions.”
Beginning today, Clair said, Marion Police Department command staff will evaluate each ECO to determine if a police response is absolutely necessary and if the department has operational capacity to do so.
“Once we hit operational capacity, we may no longer be able to service these,” Clair said, noting that the department had hit 100% operational capacity four times in the last two weeks.
He said the department will assess conditions such as whether the person presents a danger to themselves or to others, whether or not a bed will be available in a reasonable amount of time, if a resolution is likely to be met before the order expires and if any other resources are available to manage the patient.
“If all the dynamics are not in place that require our response, we won’t be responding,” Clair said, noting that holds on service would not apply in extreme cases.
In his letter to Land, Clair said, “We simply feel as if we [have] no other choice but to curtail our own operations in response to your hold on new admissions.”
Though Land said in her own letter to the department’s partners and providers that “it is my sincere hope that this admissions closure will not last a day longer than it needs to,” she did not give an indication as to when the order may lift.