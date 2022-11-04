Q&A with Rural Retreat Town Council candidates

The 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Locally, the town councils in Wytheville and Rural Retreat have seats up for grabs. Also, for the 9th District congressional seat, incumbent Republican H. Morgan Griffith faces Democrat challenger Taysha Lee DeVaughan.

In-person early voting in Wythe County continues through Nov. 5 in the old courthouse building at the Spring Street entrance from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Election Day, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Rural Retreat, the positions of mayor and three council member positions are up for election. Like Taylor, longtime Rural Retreat Mayor Tim Litz faces no opposition.

Incumbents Dale Yontz, Geary Jonas and Jim Lloyd have filed for re-election. They will face off against former council member Keith Crigger and newcomer Patrick Miller for the three available seats.

In the past, town elections have been held in May, but thanks to state legislation last year, town elections have been moved to the General Election in November.

Please contact the Registrar’s Office at (276)223-6038 with any questions or visit online at http://wytheco.org/index.php/departments/voter-registration

The Wytheville Enterprise recently sent questions to the local candidates. Responses from Rural Retreat Town Council candidates are below.

Keith Crigger – Town Council

Name: A. Keith Crigger

Age: 51

Education: Marion Senior High.- two years Community College- Many

Automobile Certifications

Last job held: Owner of KC Automotive, Rural Retreat

Why are you running for Town Council?

To look after the future of our little town.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council.

12 years prior experience on council- O&M Chairman Finance Chairman, Vice Mayor, local business owner.

How do you view the role of a Council member?

To be good stewards of the residents of Rural Retreat (person, property, taxes and future).

What issues are important to town residents?

Water, sewer, taxes.

What challenges does the town face?

Growth without room to grow, aging infrastructure

What is the town doing right?

Continuing sidewalk projects, sewer and water projects.

In what areas can the town improve?

Managing employees and ordinances.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor or raising taxes? If so, what is it?

Tax increases are sometimes inevitable – making good use of the tax money is the task.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Rural Retreat? What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges?

Don t think we will feel any effects from the mega-business coming to Wythe County. First you got to build it; second, where are you going to find 2,400 employees? Rather have six smaller businesses than one large one.

What kind of businesses would you like to see come to Rural Retreat?

Growth at the interstate that would bring jobs and eateries.

How would you like to see the former Randy’s property/lot developed? Why?

Depot Park. Walking path connecting to sidewalks.

Geary Jonas – Town Council

Name: Geary “Shug” W. Jonas

Age: 69

Education: Graduated from Rural Retreat High School, Attended 1 year at Wytheville Community College, Graduated from Christian Life School of Theology with a Bachelor of Theology Degree Last Job Held: Pastor of the Max Meadows Church of God of Prophecy

Why are you running for Town Council?

I would like to see some projects completed that we have in process at this time such as the sidewalk projects, sewer project, and improvements in the water lines.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council.

I am willing to hear what others have to say concerning the needs of the town. Then coming together as a council to decide the best solution for the problem.

What issues are important to the town residents?

1. I think most important is keeping the taxes as low as possible. 2. Keeping our infrastructure strong and in good repair. 3. The completion of the downtown project.

What challenges does the town face?

Just like other localities at this point in time, acquiring the necessary supplies to take care of the everyday business of the town, such as parts and pieces needed for the water and sewer plant, and shop items.

What is the town doing right?

Due to tax re-assessment, we lowered the tax rate so the tax increase would be minimal. We are in the process of completing phase 9 and 10 of the sidewalk project with phase 11 and 12 in the works. We are also in the process of completing the sewer line repairs that were causing overflow at the sewer plant. We received CARES Act Money that was shared with the small businesses in the community. This was money that was received from the federal government due to COVID-19 to help the businesses due to loss revenue.

In what areas can the town improve?

This stage of the Downtown Project is close to being completed. Delays have been due to COVID-19, receiving bids for the project, and delays of receiving necessary supplies to do the work. We are looking forward to finishing it completely which will include the Farmer’s Market.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what is it?

At this point in time, I do not know of anything that I would be in favor of raising taxes.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Rural Retreat? What can the town do to meet these challenges?

The only challenges I see for Rural Retreat is helping in housing in some way. That would be done through the private sector more than the town.

What kind of business would you like to see come to Rural Retreat?

We work with Joint IDA regarding any business that would be interested in coming into the town.

How would you like to see the former Randy’s property/lot developed? Why?

I would like to see the Farmer’s Market completed. I would also like to see a walking track with lights. We are unable to put lights around the walking track at the Community Center due to the helicopters having to land for the rescue squad. That is just my thoughts, but we do plan to have public meetings for the citizens input.

Jim Lloyd – Town Council

Name: Jim Lloyd

Age: 56

Education: Lifelong Learner

Last job held: Junior Appalachian Musicians Program Manager, Barber, Teacher, Musician, Radio/Podcast Host.

Why are you running for Town Council?

I care about the community I live in, and I have things I can do to contribute to the betterment of my community. I have been a barber in the town of Rural Retreat for 36 years. Rural Retreat has been very supportive of me, and I want to give back to the community.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council.

20+ years of experience as a Council member, and business owner for 36 years in the community I serve. My experiences as a musician have inspired me to bring new ideas from my travels back to my community. I serve on the Executive Board of the Crooked Road, have served on the Virginia Commission for the Arts Touring Board, The Wythe County Tourism Board, and I’ve provided school programs in Wythe County for 15 years. I am easily accessible to the citizens of Rural Retreat to hear their concerns. I founded Heritage Day and have been working as a liaison between the Town of Rural Retreat and the Dr. Pepper corporation and have taught traditional Appalachian music to generations of students in the area.

How do you view the role of council member?

Hands-on, active in the community, to recognize and serve the needs of the community.

What issues are important to town residents?

To give the highest yield of services and keep costs to citizens at a minimum.

What challenges does the town face?

Growth without the infrastructure in place.

What is the town doing right?

Controlled growth, water and sewer facilities are state-of-the-art, we try to obtain as many grants as possible to keep taxpayer costs down.

In what areas can the town improve?

I would like to see more solicitation of businesses.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what is it?

If there are no other funding options for needed infrastructure.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Rural Retreat?

The biggest challenge is going to be providing affordable housing for the employees and encouraging the housing market.

What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges?

Encourage affordable housing efforts and broaden the tax base to keep the costs at a minimum for citizens.

What kind of businesses would you like to see come to Rural Retreat?

A restaurant that remains open for evening meals.

How would you like to see the former Randy’s property/lot developed? Why?

The Randy’s lot is being developed for the Farmer’s Market and other uses. The committee met on 10/17/22 to determine the starting point for the Farmer’s Market. Over time, the site will be developed to suit other needs also. This development is to benefit citizens of Rural Retreat.

Patrick Miller – Town Council

Name: Patrick Miller

Age: 62

Education: BS Radford University

Last job held: Currently salesperson for Premier Structures., 1088 radio Dr Rural Retreat

Why are you running for Town Council?

I want to serve my community and offer some newer ideas to best serve the needs and represent all the people of Rural Retreat.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council.

I have lived in this area for many years, though I moved inside the town limits two years ago, I am familiar with the area and our needs. I deal with the public at my job, and I hear their concerns and opinions. I have attended every council meeting since mid-June of this year. I am the only non-incumbent candidate that has attended all the council meetings. I have asked questions but more importantly I have listened and learned about the function and business of the council.

How do you view the role of council member?

Each council member should be mindful that they are an elected official and should have the needs and best interest for the welfare of the town and the people. The council member should attend all meetings unless in cases of sickness or family emergencies. Showing up is a big part of any job.

What issues are important to town residents?

As evidenced in the last public hearing, and the attendance of townspeople at that meeting, the farmers market and what is to happen to the downtown area is on the minds of many of the folks in Rural Retreat. Other issues would or perhaps should include, infrastructure, the economy and employment opportunities.

What challenges does the town face?

Fighting for government grants, funding and inflation and project cost overruns. Another problem, lack of quality engineering available for town projects. Currently there are three regional engineering firms, and they all have issues due to corrections of the original plans, the town has to pay 20 percent out of pocket of the cost of each correction. These corrections also cause delays in the completion of projects. These figures are from the town Managers report from the minutes of the last meeting. The current engineering firm is Hurt & Proffit. Ironic since that company’s quality of work has caused the Rural Retreat budget to Hurt while their company still profits.

What is the town doing right?

The sewer project is one of the best things that has happened in town. Considering the fines that the town was facing from the DEQ this project saved the town money, in addition it provided a much better service for disposing of wastewater.

That is one of the things the average citizen does not often think about as long as the water comes out of the tap and the toilet flushes, it’s all good.

In what areas can the town improve?

More business and industry to bring in the working age folks with families back to this area. It would increase the enrollment in our schools and provide a better tax base for our town. Also offer more opportunities to keep the young people here instead of moving out of the area right after graduation should be explored. We should look at options to sell or utilize the land where the Dr Pepper building originally stood. Either build a Dr pepper related building to attract tourism or move on and sell the land to be developed for local business.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what?

Taxes are tricky. The tax is a necessary evil but what I would like to see changed is the way our tax dollars are spent. Spend on things to improve the quality of the life of the people. Spend tax money on business, tourism development or improving the town.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Rural Retreat? What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges?

Blue Star will be a great boost for the economy of Wythe County, but as far as the impact on the town of Rural Retreat, the only impact would be to further tighten the strong housing market in the area in and around Rural Retreat.

What kind of businesses would you like to see come to Rural Retreat?

I would like to see a restaurant that is open a bit later in the evening. Also, more small businesses that can offer selection and convenience of some of the larger towns in our region. Also, some specialty or craft businesses that would have artisan products that would help to draw visitors to our town from the region and beyond. Tourism dollars have a large impact on the local business and the economy.

How would you like to see the former Randy’s property/lot developed? Why?

The majority of the citizens would like to see the farmers market built there. A committee was appointed by the mayor and a meeting has taken place already. At the public hearing the mayor and council asked for ideas and suggestions. My suggestions included a space for food trucks that can be in the area on weekends or other days as seen fit, also that potable water hookups and gray water disposal be added to allow the food trucks to operate longer. There could be a food court with picnic tables and gazebos. This space will make downtown a destination location. If the area is going to be utilized as a farmers’ market it will need to be conducive for other uses of green space, A walking path or flowering gardens that are contained in the rock theme that was used throughout the town in the sidewalk project. I think ultimately the decision on the farmers market/downtown area should be by the people and for the people.

Dale Yontz –Town Council

Name: Dale T. Yontz

Age: 43

Education: BS Degree from Emory & Henry College in Business Management and Economics

Last job held: Currently Development Director at the Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands, Inc.

Why are you running for Town Council?

I am seeking re-election to the Rural Retreat Town Council for a couple of reasons. I am passionate about our town and our quality of life, however I understand we must have some forms of controlled change in order to keep the town healthy. I would like to see us keep our town healthy without sacrificing the values we currently possess. Secondly I want to continue to fight for our First Responders to ensure they have want they need to keep all of our citizens safe. I also want to continue to do my best to ensure that taxes stay low and that we are good stewards of the towns finances. Finally, I feel that serving as a council member is not a job, but an honor I have had for the last 16 years, and one that I would like to continue for another four years.

Discuss your qualifications to sit on the Council.

As a small business owner and in my current job I understand both sides of the economic picture. I know the value of low tax rates and the importance of growing a business, while also understanding the value of grant monies for various projects. I think it is important to carry a good balance of members all, possessing various qualifications to have a functional council. I feel with my job experiences, my previous council experience and my formal education that I am a valuable candidate and member of our council and wish to offer my knowledge for another four years.

How do you view the role of council member?

A council member is a representative of the people. We answer to the people with everything we do. Council members should be servants, NOT POLITICIANS. We are here to make tough decisions and answer tough questions. I feel that it is important for us to be good stewards of the towns funds as well and to make sure that we take care of the towns people from the youngest to the oldest. Everyone deserves and should receive equal and fair representation.

What issues are important to town residents?

I feel that the residents are basically happy with the current situation in town. However, I feel that the most important issues are, maintaining the Rural Retreat quality of life, seeing our infrastructure continue to be improved, keeping taxes as low as possible, the completion of the downtown project and public safety. All of these are areas that I am very passionate about and pledge to work to support and complete over the next four years.

What challenges does the town face?

Most towns are facing budget issues, however we are fiscally sound and in great shape financially. The main challenge that we face is locating the right monies to complete new projects that are on the horizon, however with the support of the Mt. Rogers Planning District Commission, we should be able to locate grant monies to complete most any project that would become necessary. This is one of the reasons prior council experience is so important in this election.

What is the town doing right?

The town continues to look toward the future. This is the correct way to view all projects and possible issues so that nothing tends to just pop up and surprise you. We are continually focusing on infrastructure upgrades and making sure that the next project is ready to proceed as soon as the current ones are completed. This form of vision is something that many towns fall behind on and end up in financial binds which in turn can lead to drastic situations for the locality and its citizens. Rural Retreat is blessed to have a council and town staff who are on the same page when it comes to looking at and planning for the future.

In what areas can the town improve?

There are always areas to improve and one such area was pointed out during COVID. We need better communication equipment in the town office so that citizens can view meetings without having to attend in person. This would get more people involved and be a much better way to communicate the facts of each meeting. Overall communication with the citizens is probably the biggest improvement we need to make. As I have said we are fiscally sound and have a thriving population so all in all I feel the town itself is doing well.

Taxes are always a tricky subject. Is there a reason for which you would be in favor of raising taxes? If so, what is it?

As a fiscally conservative council member, I am NEVER in favor of raising taxes. As the chair of the finance committee, I am confident in leading any discussion opposing raising taxes. The towns people are taxed enough on a daily basis and I see no reasons, now or in the immediate future to mention tax increases. Personally, I will always vote NO to a tax increase, however there are those who’s ideas for the future of the town would necessitate a tax increase, but I will never support such increases as long as I am a member of the council. In fact, we recently saw a cigarette tax increase in the town and I was the ONLY member to stand in opposition to the idea and voted against the tax. Just this past budget cycle we lowered tax rates to attempt to ease the tax burden on our citizens due to the counties recent reassessments.

With Blue Star preparing to begin its first phase of operation next year, what challenges does the mega-business bring to Rural Retreat?

What can the Town Council do to meet the challenges? There is a lot of excitement surrounding Blue Star, however with the location of the plant I can see no immediate challenges for the town. A corporation of this size could impact the housing market, however that would not be limited to the town and should not have any effect on our way of life. As for the council, this is one of the situations where you would have to be prepared to confront any challenges as they come, but again with the location of the plant and the minimal size of the actual town of Rural Retreat, I see nothing that looks out of the ordinary on the horizon.

What kind of businesses would you like to see come to Rural Retreat?

At the current time, Rural Retreat is still primarily a bedroom community. However, as a small business owner in the town, I know firsthand the challenges and benefits of being in such a small area. To thrive I think we need businesses of convenience for our residents, especially with the current fuel prices. I would like to see said businesses be relatively small and be primarily mom and pop shops to keep with the theme of expanding the town without sacrificing our values. We have been successful over the past decade to attract businesses that both complimented our community, added a sense of convenience and created jobs. It would be great to think we could get another large employer in town, yet at the current time we are out of commercial space for businesses of this magnitude.

How would you like to see the former Randy’s property/lot developed? Why?

The former Randy’s Property is an interesting piece of the Rural Retreat puzzle. I can envision the space being used for the greater public good. By this I mean we have the location for recreational expansion, through a lit walking track, youth activity areas and most of all a location for a permanent Farmer’s Market and Pavilion. This is such a beneficial piece of property to the town and with the site development almost complete it is essentially a blank canvass. I am not sure however that my opinion matters as much as that of my constituents. I have said before being a good steward of the towns money has made and keeps us successful, so I am interested to hear from the Mayor’s newly appointed committee regarding the lot and Farmer’s Market. Their feedback will be a great sounding board on what the public wants. I want to make it clear that I want the lot project completed and hopefully as close to the original plans as possible, but at this time we are still in a bit of a holding pattern. When it comes to completing the Farmer’s Market, there are monies available for all aspects of the market as well as for construction of the physical market, we just need to tap into those. We can complete this project with available grant money and never have to look to the tax payers for additional funding.