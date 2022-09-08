Pet of the Week

Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster dog Cooper, who has so much love to give, he even likes cats!
Cooper is four years old, happy and sweet. He’s neutered and up to date on all vaccinations.
To meet Cooper and see if he’s a good fit for your family, complete and submit an adoption application at www.floydhumanesociety.org/forms.html or call (540) 745-7207 to leave a message for a humane society volunteer.
