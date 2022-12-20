Wythe County cop killer gets more prison time in Oklahoma

Christopher Wheeler is going back to prison.

On Monday, the 43-year-old got 10 more years behind bars after being sentenced on an Oklahoma firearm charge, according to Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

Freed early from his Virginia sentence for killing a local deputy, Wheeler was arrested again in June after Oklahoma police accused him of brandishing a firearm and holster inside a restaurant and bragging about killing a police officer. They charged him with being a felon in possession of a gun.

Wheeler moved to Oklahoma after his release.

“I have also personally been in touch with the chairman of the Parole Board here in Virginia,” Jones wrote on his official Facebook page. “I have been told that a warrant has been issued for violating his parole. This will act as a detainer on Wheeler and he will be brought back to Virginia after serving his Oklahoma sentence. I have asked that he be given the remaining 16 years of his Virginia sentence.”

In 1996, Wheeler, who was then a teenager, was convicted as an adult of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Wythe County Deputy Cliff Dicker. The officer was shot once with a .22-caliber rifle and again fatally with his own handgun.

Dicker had gone to Wheeler’s Wytheville residence to arrest him on theft charges. Sentenced to 43 years in prison, Wheeler was released early because of state guidelines in place at the time.