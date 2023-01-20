 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LLI spring registration opens next month

Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech logo
Graphic by Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech

Classes offered for the spring semester at Virginia Tech’s Lifelong Learning Institute range in topics from art and photography, to history, literature, writing, and more.

LLI is a member-driven volunteer organization that draws on local resources throughout the New River Valley to provide intellectual, cultural and social experiences for adults age 50 and older.

Membership is $60 per term and comes with a number of free events each semester.

A total of 31 classes are featured in the spring 2023 catalog; seven are being offered online, 23 in-person and one in a hybrid format. Classes cost up to $35, and some require additional materials fees.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, and classes begin Feb. 20.

There are five field trips planned, including to visit Charlie Brower, Floyd County artist and creator of the Out There Studio and Sculpture Trail.

LLI’s online Spring Program Preview is set for 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Registration is not required for the preview session. The Zoom webinar link can be found online, alongside detailed course descriptions and more information, at www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning.

With additional questions, call (540) 231-1725 or email lifelonglearning@vt.edu.

Spring 2023 at the Lifelong Learning Institute

Lifelong Institute membership is required to enroll in classes and attend special free events.

Membership is $60 per term. Learn more and join LLI at www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning/registration.html.

Registration for the spring 2023 term opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

The following is a full list of classes that will be offered during the spring semester at LLI:

  • Paint Your Own Barn Quilts
  • ‘Law and Order’ and the Criminal Justice System
  • Neurological, Psychiatric, and Neurodevelopmental Conditions: Biological Bases and Potential Therapies
  • Armchair Journeys
  • The Geopolitics of Europe
  • Appreciating the Wines of France
  • Capturing Great Images with your Camera
  • Sampler (online)
  • Great American Sportswriting
  • Introduction to Ukulele
  • Maple Syrup: Producing Sweetness from Mother Nature
  • Photographic Creations – Cards
  • Financial Strategies for Retirees
  • Exploring Oil Painting
  • Prophetic Vision: James Baldwin in Contemporary Times
  • Great Decisions
  • Learn to Play American Mah Jongg
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Stories That Made Him Famous
  • Feasting on Plants
  • Effective Altruism
  • Writing Poetry
  • Playing with the Boys: How Women Reinvented Science Fiction
  • The Founding of the American Regime
  • Human Stem Cell and Gene Therapy
  • Italian for Travelers
  • Communicating Using Gmail and Google Groups
  • Creating Your Plan for Aging in Place
  • Open Studio Watercolor Class
  • Preparing Classic Moroccan Cuisine
  • Creating and Managing Secure Passwords
  • Introduction to Podcasts
