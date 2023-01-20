LLI spring registration opens next month

Classes offered for the spring semester at Virginia Tech’s Lifelong Learning Institute range in topics from art and photography, to history, literature, writing, and more.

LLI is a member-driven volunteer organization that draws on local resources throughout the New River Valley to provide intellectual, cultural and social experiences for adults age 50 and older.

Membership is $60 per term and comes with a number of free events each semester.

A total of 31 classes are featured in the spring 2023 catalog; seven are being offered online, 23 in-person and one in a hybrid format. Classes cost up to $35, and some require additional materials fees.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 6, and classes begin Feb. 20.

There are five field trips planned, including to visit Charlie Brower, Floyd County artist and creator of the Out There Studio and Sculpture Trail.

LLI’s online Spring Program Preview is set for 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Registration is not required for the preview session. The Zoom webinar link can be found online, alongside detailed course descriptions and more information, at www.cpe.vt.edu/lifelonglearning.

With additional questions, call (540) 231-1725 or email lifelonglearning@vt.edu.