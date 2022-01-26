 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New rings for golfers

  •

Floyd County High School golfers, who secured two state championships in one calendar year despite the pandemic, were presented with their second 2021 championship rings on Monday, Jan. 24, during halftime of a Lady Buffs basketball game.

The Buffs won the Region C state tournament in April 2021, scheduled in the spring due to COVID-19, and took the title again in October during its regular 2021-2022 season.

The team was recognized at the Nov. 9, 2021, Floyd County Public School Board meeting for its accomplishments, and four members attended the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame’s annual induction banquet on Nov. 23.

Athletic Director and Baseball Coach Matthew Tompkins presented the teams’ championship rings to its athletes and coaches, Dirk Davis and Terry Arbogast, on Jan. 24.

