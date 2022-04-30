Petition to name softball field presented to School Board

By Abby Whitt | Editor

An alumna of Floyd County High School presented School Board members with a petition of 250 signatures in favor of dedicating the school’s softball field to retired coach Wes Starkey.

Laura Cantrell is a member of the Class of 1997 and, she said April 11, she now realizes how fortunate she is to have been a part of the FCHS generation that had an incredible amount of support from teachers and coaches.

Cantrell said she was a member on one of Coach Starkey’s first teams and listed some of Starkey’s achievements from his Floyd County Hall of Fame plaque, including several district and regional wins during his 17 years at Floyd.

Perhaps some of Starkey’s “most honor-worthy achievements,” Cantrell said, are undocumented.

Legendary educators of Starkey’s era, including Coach Winfred Beale and Coach Alan Cantrell, “didn’t show up to do a job — they showed up to make a difference,” Cantrell said. “[They] gave up so much of themselves to make the community a better place and to make us better people and citizens.”

Such influential individuals, Cantrell said, take pride in what they’re passionate about.

“There are coaches and teachers that go above and beyond, and Wes is definitely one of those,” Cantrell said.

The FCHS football field was renamed after Coach Winfred Beale in September 2021, and Coach Alan Cantrell’s name was officially put on the gym’s basketball court in February.

Starkey personally kept the field for many years — “as immaculately as he keeps his own yard” — and played a hand in developing the Floyd Rec Department and Turman Sports Complex in Willis.

Cantrell said she would argue Starkey’s greatest gift to the community is “his passion and love for a game that teaches us so many life lessons.”

The School Board could take action on the petition to officially name the field at its next regular meeting, at 7 p.m. on May 9.