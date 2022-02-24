Comments sought on truck stop, terminal proposals in Smyth at joint public hearing this evening

This evening, citizen comments will be heard on a request that would allow the development of a truck stop in the county as the board of supervisors and planning commission conduct a joint public hearing. They will also hold a public hearing on a plan to develop an operation that would include a truck terminal, contractor storage yard and a mining, quarrying, mineral extraction, and processing.

The two hearings are set for about 7 p.m. in the board room on the first floor of the county administration building.

The truck stop is proposed for land adjoining 416 Chestnut Ridge Road in Marion, which is zoned for commercial development. The site is just off Interstate 81.

A preliminary drawing of the truck stop shows it including a truck wash, restrooms and a truck repair center, a travel center, and four possible out parcels.

Among the neighbors to the site is the Smyth County Moose Lodge as well as land used for forests and agriculture.

To move forward, the county would need to issue a special use permit.

According to county documents, JWM Enterprises LLC is negotiating to buy approximately 14 acres on Lee Highway in Marion. Ultimately, the company would like to establish a truck terminal, contractor storage yard and a mining, quarrying, mineral extraction, and processing operation.

Two local government actions would be necessary for that plan to go forward. First, the property needs to be rezoned from commercial to industrial. Should that change be OK’d, a special use permit would also be needed for the proposed mining, quarrying, mineral extraction, and processing operation.

The land in question is located at 2312 and 2340 Lee Highway in Marion.

Sign-up sheets to speak at the public hearings are typically available outside the board room.