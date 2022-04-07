Easter events return for 2022

Community-wide celebrations for Easter return this year, with churches planning largely in-person services and Citizens Telephone Co-Operative hosting its first ever Easter Egg Hunt on April 9.

Owner Joyce Esterhuizen announced last month Fiddlesticks Farmhouse will offer a limited number of Easter tea parties the weekends of April 8-9 and April 15-16. Reservations are required, with at least three people per party and no more than 10.

Reservations can be made through Airbnb Experience, by contacting www.facebook.com/fiddlesticksfarmhouse or by calling (540) 585-1145.

Hidden Creek Stables in Copper Hill will host a special Good Friday day camp from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 15. Participants will get to enjoy an egg hunt, pony rides, egg decorating and more.

The cost to attend is $65 for lesson students, and $75 for non-students. Snacks will be provided, but attendees should pack a lunch.

The stables are located at 9275 Floyd Highway N. in Copper Hill. To learn more, call (540) 206-4166.

As churches were heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting to service format changes and illness, many congregations are looking forward to a more traditional celebration in 2022.

Citizen’s first annual Easter Egg Hunt will replace the Good Friday broadcast it hosted in 2020 and 2021. The Channel 20 broadcasts revolved around community worship with a number of groups participating and providing music in 2021, including Calvary Baptist Church, Floyd Baptist Church, Floyd United Methodist Church, The Floyd-Willis Lutheran Parishes, The Presbyterian Church of Floyd, Sojourn Church and Young Life of Floyd County.

Most of Floyd’s nearly 100 houses of worship have returned to offerings services at their traditional times in-person, and many offer services both in-person and virtually now.

Floyd Baptist Church will serve as headquarters for two Bread of Life projects this Easter, one of which will provide Easter Baskets for both children and elderly community members. Roof Crashers, a Willis-based youth group, is partnering with Bread of Life for the project.

Items that may be donated include baskets, candy, stuffed animals, coloring books, socks, blankets, books and more. Donations should be dropped off at Floyd Baptist by April 8, or at the Turman Sports Complex in Willis by calling (540) 789-4069.

Bread of Life’s Easter Meal will be available to pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Floyd Baptist on April 9.

Grace Baptist Church will host a special Palm Sunday Worship Service at 11 a.m. this Sunday, April 10, followed by a hot dog lunch at 12:30 p.m. and an Easter Egg Hunt.

Floyd United Methodist Church and the Presbyterian Church of Floyd will hold Maundry Thursday Services (traditional communion) at 7 p.m. on April 14.

The Floyd-Willis Lutheran Parish of Floyd County will also hold a Maundry Thursday Service at 7 p.m., April 14, either online or in person. For updates as Easter nears, visit www.floydlutherans.weebly.com.

Floyd Baptist will host and live stream a joint Good Friday service with Floyd United Methodist Church, Calvary Baptist and the Presbyterian Church of Floyd at noon on April 15, followed by a community Easter lunch.

Floyd UMC’s Community Good Friday service begins at 7 p.m., April 15. Easter Sunday services are at 9 a.m. (modern) and 11 a.m. (traditional), and an Easter Egg Hunt will follow the latter.

The Presbyterian Church of Floyd will host an Easter Brunch at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, followed by Worship at 11 a.m. at 169 Newtown Road in Floyd.

An Easter Revival at Stonewall House of Prayer will kick off nightly at 7 p.m., April 15-17, with a Sunrise Service at 8 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Speakers will include Paul Robertson, Lisa Marks and Pastor Dan Whitlock. Worship will be led by All for Jesus Ministries of Floyd.

Stonewall House of Prayer is located at 134 Stonewall Road in town.

Topeco Church of the Brethern will start Easter Sunday with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the top of the hill, in the Topeco Cemetery. A breakfast will follow in the Fellowship Hall, and Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., with Worship at 11 a.m.

Topeco Church of the Brethern is located at 3460 Floyd Highway South.

Floyd Baptist will also host an Easter Egg Hunt following its 11 a.m. service on April 17.

Indian Valley Church of God will hold Easter services at 10 a.m. on April 17 at 2297 Macks Mountain Rd.