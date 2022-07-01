Homegrown music fest in Willis next week

Replenish Festival returns to the Burnette Farm in Willis July 9. Tickets are still available for the day and overnight camping.

The family friendly community event offers attendees a chance to slow down and relax with music, activities for all ages and special speakers, who will deliver messages from the Gospel.

“It’s about people getting away for the weekend,” said festival co-founder Travis Bishop.

Bishop explained organizers feel “a calling to grow the festival each year.”

Tickets range from $5-$15 online and from $8-$20 at the gate on July 9. Camping spots are available for $15.

All activities at Replenish Festival are included in the ticket price, with the exception of food.

Those who camp overnight on Friday, July 8 will have the opportunity to hear Jennifer Miller speak, a co-owner of StoneHaven Bed and Breakfast in Floyd.

Miller was called to ministry at 26 years old and founded Resurrection Way, a local church group that recently hosted a weekend of outdoor worship.

There’s something for everyone happening on Saturday, including a Classic Cruise-In, petting zoo and more. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Cruise-In drivers are admitted to the festival for free but are asked to bring donations of canned goods to benefit Agape Center NRV.

Peoples Choice Awards will be given for each class in the Cruise-In at about 4:30 p.m.

Classic cars, classic trucks, Jeeps of any age, motorcycles, classic tractors and rat rods are welcome.

Kids and teens activities will include dunk tanks, face paintings, duck races, horse rides and more throughout the day. Horses Healing Hearts will offer rides, as well.

Local high school senior A.J. Cantrell will lead the teen’s worship service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Annette Hubbard will lead the kids’ service at the same time.

The featured speaker for 2022’s festival is Edward Slaughter, who will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Slaughter has been involved with the Replenish Festival “since the beginning,” Bishop said.

Music by Jonny Diaz will lead into the headlining performance of The Afters, a Dove Award-winning worship band with hits like “Live on Forever” and “Well Done.”

Diaz has released 10 albums throughout his career, including Everything is Changing (2015) and Sweetness and Sorrow (2018).

The evening will end with a bon fire at 10 p.m.

The festival will conclude with a worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, featuring Stacy Cope and the Replenished Band.

A map of the site and a full schedule for the 2022 Replenish Festival can be found online at www.replenishfest.com. Tickets can also be purchased online at a discounted rate.