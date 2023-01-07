Buffs stretch game clock for 73-72 win

During a hard-fought game against the Magna Vista Warriors last week, the Buffaloes went into the locker room at halftime trailing by 18-points.

That changed in the third quarter on Dec. 28 with the Buffs outscored the Warriors 26-13, tying the game, and charging into the final quarter for a nail-biter ending.

The Buffs pulled ahead for a while before falling behind in the closing seconds that included a foul against Kaiden Swortzel with 3.1 seconds remaining and Floy behind by one.

Three timeouts by coach Brian Harman stretched the game time of 3.2 seconds to more than nine minutes, but Swortzel, between timeouts, made the first shot to tie and the second to give the Buffaloes a 73-72 lead.

The one-point advantage brought the third time-out by Harman before the Warriors put the ball into play on the second try, but 3.1 seconds expired after a last-second long shot fell short and sealed the win.

Swortzel led individual scoring by players on both teams with 29 points while AJ Cantrell followed with 17, Gavin Herrington 9, Rylan Swortzel 8 and Micah Underwood 5 with one three pointer.

The win put the Buffaloes at 5-1 and was set for another home match on Tuesday of this week, with the Lady Buffaloes against James River.