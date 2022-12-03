Women’s Leadership Committee highlights ATV safety

The Floyd County Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee is an all-volunteer organization that has focused on emphasizing ATV safety throughout 2022.

The group focuses on one main presentation each year to submit for the state-level competition. Its goal is to promote agriculture safety and educate the community.

WLC displayed a privately owned Polaris ATV at the 2022 Floyd Livestock and County Fair on Sept. 10, complete with yellow caution safety strip and a picture of a roll over tilt.

During the Floyd Chamber’s annual Spooktacular event in October, WLC set up the display with a side-by-side and two imaginary bodies to mimic an accident scene.

A poster included specific tips for promoting ATV safety, including wearing appropriate gear, avoiding speeding and completing official safety classes.

There’s an average of 700 deaths and 100,000 injuries due to ATV’s accidents each year based on the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

WLC’s ATV Safety project is unique and innovative due to Floyd County being a farming community that uses such vehicles for everyday tasks, such as checking cattle and transporting supplies.

Members of the committee said if the project “could save one life,” it has been worth their time and efforts.