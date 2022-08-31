Council considers future of Friday night park events

Floyd Town Council continues to discuss park use on Friday nights and voice concern about disrupting the weekly downtown music scene.

The first Unity in Community event, hosted by the Floyd County Ministerial Association, was held in July on a trial-basis and another was approved for earlier this month at Warren G. Lineberry Park.

The original park use application listed four monthly events on the first Friday of the month, and Council has discussed feedback and experience before approving the subsequent date.

Several Council members on Aug. 18 said continuing to approve the event on Friday nights is “tricky,” and Mayor Will Griffin said the conversation is even trickier because it’s a religious event.

Councilman Chis Bond said he has nothing against the Unity in Community event, and said he would “be sad to see us get away from [music downtown on] Fridays nights.”

When there’s speaking of any kind, regardless of the type of music featured, Bond said, “there’s just not the same vibe.”

Griffin said the feedback from neighboring businesses at the park was less positive for the second event, and Bond agreed the August event was louder.

Griffin said there are local businesses that depend on the Friday night traffic to survive, and Council has to “protect the Golden Goose.”

“Friday night has pretty much been music up there, and …. We don’t want to say ‘no, you can’t do this’… It kind of puts us in a difficult position,” Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said.

Councilman David Whitaker said the crowd for this month’s event wasn’t as large as it was for the July edition, and perhaps organizers would be willing to change the day of future events to Saturday or Sunday.

He noted that organizers have worked well with Council and followed guidelines.

Griffin agreed that the schedule would be worth having another conversation about with Unity in Community organizers and said they were initially “adamant” about the event being on Fridays.

Council unanimously voted to approve the Unity in Community event this Friday, Sept. 1, under the same terms as the August event.

Council also discussed the possibility of reviewing park use policy in the future to not allow any organized events in the park on Fridays and instead open it up for street musicians to have a larger space to gather.

Town Manager Andrew Morris was instructed to extend an invitation to organizers to discuss future events at the second Town Council meeting in September.

One public comment by Floyd business owner Jack Wall was in support of Whitaker’s stance in the ongoing lawsuit regarding the Town of Floyd’s Sign Ordinance.

Wall said the issue is not related to an individuals’ political party, and he does not believe the ordinance will “hold up in court.”

Many local governments make exceptions to such rules during political seasons, Wall said, in order to allow citizens to express themselves freely.

“I feel like the town of Floyd needs to follow suit,” Wall said. “Any restriction during a time of campaigning isn’t productive.”

Council heard a presentation on Aug. 18 from Habitat for Humanity for the New River Valley for some updates about the ongoing Newtown Road project and other local efforts.

Jim Draper and Jeff Walls detailed partnerships Habitat has with local school systems, including Floyd, to complete volunteer work on projects such as that on Newtown and another on Timberline Road.

Floyd Initiative for Safe Housing (F.I.S.H.) and groups like it across the region are Habitat’s “eyes and ears” in communities, the presenters said, particularly when it comes to identifying specific needs.

Homeowners are still being accepted for the Newtown Road project. To learn more, visit https://www.habitatnrv.org/homebuyers. Additional details about the project are also available online.

In addition to the park use approval, other votes on Aug. 18 included the approval of $20,000 to make Town Hall and the Offices ADA-accessible, to sell an old trash truck for $7,500 and to sign a memorandum of understanding for the use of school buses for the Floyd County Arts and Crafts Festival in October.

Tonight’s Town Council on Sept. 1 begins at 6 :30 p.m. at W. Skip Bishop Town Hall on Wilson Street.