Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Dugspur recently welcomed its new pastor, Rev. Matthew Schmidt.

He began ministering at the church on Feb. 5 and was from Hillsville prior to accepting pastorship here in Dugspur.

This is Pastor Matthew’s first time as a full-time Pastor. We feel God led him to us for this time and place. We are looking forward to joining him in the church’s ministry.

He and his wife Lindsay have two sons, Daniel and Dean.

All are invited to join us anytime at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 46 Hunters Ridge Rd., Dugspur, VA 24325. Sunday morning service begins at 11:45 a.m.