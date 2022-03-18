 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Buffs trample Eagles in opener

  • 0

Spring sports for Floyd County High School kicked off this week with the varsity Lady Buffaloes tennis team topping Auburn 5-4 on the home court Monday afternoon.

In singles play, Emma Schroeder won 9-7, Emma Currie took an 8-6-win, Autumn Vaughan won 8-6 and Madi Slusher took an overwhelming 8-3 match on March 14.

In doubles, Schroeder and Currie took a convincing 8-2 win.

Singles losses included Madi Rami (8-6) and Sabrina Spangler (8-3). Ramey and Spangler fell 8-6 and Carrico Woods went down 8-1 in doubles.

Middle school baseball and softball played Glenvar Monday at the county Recreational Park, were set to face Christiansburg Tuesday, again at the rec park. Lady Buffs tennis was home against Pulaski March 15, along with JV baseball and varsity softball (also against Pulaski).

The girls’ tennis team faces Martinsville Thursday, March 17, along with baseball varsity and JV softball against Bassett. Middles school baseball and softball face off against Grayson County in the rec park.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

Speed cameras eyed for Smyth school zones

For his decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Chip Shuler isn’t easily surprised by law breaking, but he described himself as shocked by the number of people speeding through school zones. Shuler wasn’t alone. When presented with some of the statistics, county leaders began considering action that would place enforcement cameras in those zones.

Class of 2022 graduation plans set

Class of 2022 graduation plans set

The Floyd County High School Class of 2022 will see the return of Floyd’s traditional graduation format in May, a step toward normalcy the Sch…