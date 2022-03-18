Lady Buffs trample Eagles in opener

Spring sports for Floyd County High School kicked off this week with the varsity Lady Buffaloes tennis team topping Auburn 5-4 on the home court Monday afternoon.

In singles play, Emma Schroeder won 9-7, Emma Currie took an 8-6-win, Autumn Vaughan won 8-6 and Madi Slusher took an overwhelming 8-3 match on March 14.

In doubles, Schroeder and Currie took a convincing 8-2 win.

Singles losses included Madi Rami (8-6) and Sabrina Spangler (8-3). Ramey and Spangler fell 8-6 and Carrico Woods went down 8-1 in doubles.

Middle school baseball and softball played Glenvar Monday at the county Recreational Park, were set to face Christiansburg Tuesday, again at the rec park. Lady Buffs tennis was home against Pulaski March 15, along with JV baseball and varsity softball (also against Pulaski).

The girls’ tennis team faces Martinsville Thursday, March 17, along with baseball varsity and JV softball against Bassett. Middles school baseball and softball face off against Grayson County in the rec park.