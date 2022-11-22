Business update (copy)

A restaurant featuring Latin American cuisine, a plus-sized clothing shop and a favorite hometown restaurant are making business news this week.

Mami’s CaféMami’s Café is located inside the Ramada Inn at 955 Peppers Ferry Road and features Latin American cuisine like Mofongo, green plantains mashed and mixed with pork rims and spices. And it offers delivery in Wytheville and Rural Retreat for orders north of $25.

The restaurant is owned by Stephanie Martinez, Abigail Santos and Brenda Rivera.

“Mami’s Café means “three moms” in Spanish, and we are three moms working here,” said Martinez, who work with her mother, Rivera, and hails from Puerto Rico. Santos is from Honduras.

Martinez, a Wytheville resident, and Santos, who lives in Marion, are former waitresses at Wytheville’s El Puerto Mexican restaurant.

“We decided to go out on our own and do something different, Martinez said.

In addition to serving lunch and dinner, Mami’s offers a buffet featuring items like rice apastelao with rice, chicken and cheese. Other items include black and refried beans, a green salad, pork chops and meatballs. The buffet menu changes every two days.

The most popular menu item is the Tripleta, a sandwich filled with ham, steak and pork. Other menu items include burritos, tacos (every Tuesday is Taco Tuesday with $2.50 tacos), empanadas and Pappas Locas, seasoned French fries loaded with bacon, cheeses and mayo-ketchup.

Specials are announced every day on Facebook.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant is closed on Mondays. The phone number is 276-335-2042.

Simply PlusSimply Plus, a boutique offering plus-sized clothing, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. The shop is located in Coulter’s Florist, 200 E. Monroe St., and is owned by longtime Coulter’s employee Liz Nelson of Rocky Gap.

Nelson offers jeans, dresses, shirts, streetwear, work clothes, sweaters and more. Brands include Melrose and Shein. Nelson said her most popular pieces are dresses and blouses. She also offers accessories like jewelry, shoes, scarves and purses.

Nelson said she opened the boutique, which offers sizes 1-4x and some 5x, because “plus-sized women like pretty clothes, too, and it’s hard to find plus sizes.”

Simply Plus is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

C.J.’s Pizza & SubsOne of Wytheville’s most popular restaurants, C.J.’s Pizza & Subs has opened its dining room back up after a nearly three-year closure because of COVID. And it has a new look.

The restaurant closed its doors at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Loyal customers could still get their pizza and Stromboli fix via the restaurant’s car hop service. Owner Lisa Cline said business was good during the pandemic.

Before the restaurant opened Nov. 1, Cline remodeled the dining room. Service has changed a bit, too. Now customers order at the counter and get their own drinks. Waitresses deliver food to the tables and look after customers after they order.

“There’s no more car hopping, but we do take-out,” Cline said, adding that customers are happy to dine indoors again.

Cline said the most popular menu items at C.J.’s are the stromboli, Philly sub, steak and cheese sub, ranch dressing (sold by the half-cup and quart) and sweet tea sold by the gallon.

C.J.’s is located at 1025 W. Lee Highway. Hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sundays. The phone number is 276-228-8448.