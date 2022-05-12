Fifth Small Town Summer to feature acclaimed musicians

Grammy Award-winning Americana icon Jim Lauderdale is the first headlining act for Floyd’s Small Town Summer Event Series that starts the second week of June.

Small Town Summer events are on alternating Thursdays in Warren G. Lineberry Park on Locust Street from June to September 2022. The series lineup was announced today, May 12 by Dylan Locke Productions.

Roanoke’s The Floorboards will open the first concert of the series at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, followed by Lauderdale, who has recently performed at regional events including Bristol Rhythm and Roots and MerleFest in North Carolina.

Lauderdale has a close working relationship with Donna the Buffalo, another Floyd favorite who performed at Dogtown Roadhouse in March.

The Blue Ridge Girls will open the June 23 concert before The Daiquiri Queens take the stage with lively Cajun music.

The Blue Ridge Girls were involved with MerleFest’s Band Camp this year, and the group is slated to perform at FloydFest Heartbeat in July, alongside Morgan Wade, Ann Wilson and Amythyst Kiah. The band has also been featured in Bristol Roots and Rhythm.

The Daiquiri Queens is a Louisiana-based band that will arrive in Floyd fresh off its Bayous and Bluebonnets spring tour in Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. The band was featured in the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the beginning of May.

There will be a showing of Encanto (2021) in the park after music on June 23.

Floyd County’s own Palmyra will open for Scythian on July 7.

The Appalachian folk trio has played at venues across the state, throughout the Carolinas and up and down the east coast. It is also a “Local Love” act slated for FloydFest ’22 in July.

Palmyra recently celebrated its one-year anniversary of being a full-time band, according to its Facebook page.

Sythian is a band of two Ukrainian-American brothers, Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka, whose range stretches from Celtic to Americana folk. The band was featured at MerleFest ’22 and performed at the Milwaukee Irish Fest in April.

Blues musician Justin Golden will open for Joslyn & The Sweet Compression on July 21.

Golden released his debut album titled “Hard Times and a Woman” in April, and his blues have been featured on playlists by Apple Music and Spotify. The Richmond-based singer-songwriter has ties to the Mississippi Delta, Chicago and the Piedmont of Virginia.

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression has performed across the country with its funk and soul tunes. The band is a featured act for Jazz Fest in Alabama in June, and it’s scheduled to join Tyler Childers at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado in September

Old time and bluegrass music will fill the air on Aug. 4 when the Twin Creeks String Band opens for The Junior Sisk Band.

The Twin Creeks Stringband is a local group that often performs at the Floyd County Store’s Friday Night Jamboree. Twin Creeks, which is heavily influenced by generations of old time music in Carroll and Franklin counties, also led a stringband workshop during the 2022 Floyd Old-Time Music Get-Together.

The award-winning Junior Sisk Band will follow Twin Creeks on Aug. 4, a “constant reminder that traditional bluegrass is still alive and well,” the May 12 release said.

The Junior Sisk Band performs at a number of bluegrass festivals across the country and received four International Bluegrass Music Awards.

A showing of Sing 2 (2021) will follow the first concert in August.

Two regional bands will play in Floyd on Aug. 18 as the Jordan Harman Band opens for Terry Brown’s Ascension Project.

The Jordan Harman Band is a part of the FloydFest ’22 lineup that has played Dogtown Roadhouse, Parkway Brewing Company and previous FloydFests. His website states Harman’s songwriting “unites pop and soul.”

Terry Brown’s Ascension Project blends jazz, fusion, R & B, and soul and blues. The May 12 release describes the group’s sound as “dynamic, innovative and creative.”

Floyd’s Music Road Co. will be the last featured artist of the 2022 season on Sept. 1, with the Isaac Hadden Organ Trio opening. Both are also slated for FloydFest performances.

Music Road Co. is a collective of musicians with ties across the globe that brought in 2022 at Dogtown Roadhouse. The group has performed at a number of local events including Floyd Yoga Jam, Steppin’ Out in Blacksburg and Front Porch Fest in Stuart.

The Isaac Hadden Organ Trio is led by Isaac Hadden, who was voted Best Artist/Band in the Blue Ridge in 2022. The band is currently based in Asheville, NC.

The May 12 lineup announcement noted Hadden’s “high-energy playing style and animated stage presence.”

Small Town Summer is sponsored by the Town of Floyd as an annual “thank you” to residents. Events are free to attend and all are welcome.