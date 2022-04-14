Healthy Floyd Moves in schools

Lady Buffaloes returned to the elementary schools they graduated from in March and April to introduce young students to the game they love during Healthy Floyd’s annual Floyd Moves series.

Healthy Floyd organized five days of unique activities at each elementary school beginning about mid-March, with the help of physical education teachers at each school and community partnerships.

On Mondays students walked/ran one mile, Tuesdays were yoga sessions with the June Bug Center, Wednesdays featured Aikido with Virginia Tech, Thursdays featured crab soccer with the Floyd Rec Department and Fridays featured members of the Lady Buffs basketball team teaching game techniques.

Healthy Floyd Director Meredith Dean said the 2022 series combined two well-received aspects of previous Move events: introducing students to high school athletes and organizing special activities.

The Lady Buffs concluded the last session of 2022 on April 8 at Floyd Elementary School.

“Everybody was so appreciative,” Dean said. “Which they always are, but there was a different energy this year.”

Dean believes school closures and other pandemic-related restrictions played a role in this year’s enthusiasm and receptiveness.

She noted the focus students exhibited in every session, from crab soccer to yoga, when there was a full grade level in a gym, “and it was completely silent,” she said.

Dean also marveled at the kids’ abilities to execute “really difficult, complicated techniques” naturally, such as during aikido and yoga.

Dean said the help of each schools’ P.E. teacher — April Ketterer (Willis and Indian Valley Elementary), Lisa Miller (Check Elementary) and Hannah Belshan Altizer (Floyd Elementary) — was irreplaceable, adding they set up mile-long tracks, helped keep students on task and provided support wherever necessary.

“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Dean said.

Ketterer, who works as a P.E. teacher at both Willis and Indian Valley, said the series “gives the students an opportunity to try new things, such as martial arts, or to see what it would be like to go to basketball camp at the high school.”

Ketterer said her favorite part of Floyd Moves is “seeing the high school students interact with the elementary students.”

Belshan Altizer, who is also a track coach at FCHS in addition to teaching P.E. at FES, said conversations with students about the 2022 Floyd Moves activities have continued well after its conclusion.

“Students are asking if they can do yoga at school/home or when we can play basketball again,” she explained. ”I am hopeful that last week provided a glimpse into what physical activity is all about — it doesn't have to be a sport or something super competitive. It's all about moving in a way you enjoy and creating habits that will better your health and your life.”

Dean said the “ideal is that eventually everything Healthy Floyd initiates in schools becomes a part of FCPS culture,” and gave Floyd Moves Minute as an example.

She explained several teachers in Floyd adopted a regular extra movement period for students after Healthy Floyd’s Moves Minute introduction, and emphasized providing resources as a key part of the nonprofit’s mission.

Dean said students were provided with lists of local activities at the end of Floyd Moves to take home to their parents, which included martial arts classes and programs at the Floyd Rec Department.

Healthy Floyd facilitates a number of seasonal/annual programs in FCPS, including PreSchool Produce, Sugar Smarts, the Floyd 5K and more. Become a volunteer, donate and learn more at www.healthyfloyd.org.