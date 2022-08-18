International art, print making featured in FCA exhibits; Plein air fest wraps up Saturday

New exhibitions are on display at the Floyd Center for the Arts just in time for the third Plein Air Biennial.

On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Center celebrated the opening of long-awaited exhibition, “Mithila Medley: Contemporary Arts from an Ancient Culture in North India.”

It is a group exhibition showcasing work from multiple artists from the Mithila region, where lavish murals were discovered in homes after earthquake damage in 1934.

“Since at least the 14th Century, rural women in north India’s Mithila region, in the state of Bihar, have painted lavish murals in their private homes. These included images of gods and goddesses, protective icons, and paintings used in marriage rituals,” said co-curator Kathryn Myers of the University of Connecticut.

Mithila Medley will be on display in the Hayloft Gallery until Dec. 1. An international symposium, featuring scholarly presentations and discussion of the exhibited art will occur from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 at FCA, 220 Parkway Lane S.

In the Falcon Gallery, a joint exhibition by Virginia Tech professors Amelia Salisbury and Derek Mueller, called “Cave Guests” opened.

The exhibit features several methods of print-making, including relief, monoprint and collagraph, which aim to highlight through process the interconnectedness of presence and absence, reflecting the subject of the works.

The Breezeway Gallery is featuring the “Plein Air Preview Show” to give viewers a taste of what will come out of this week’s Plein Air Biennial.

More than 25 artists were juried in nationally to participate and compete in FCA’s week-long plein air painting festival from Aug. 14-20.

The current exhibition was curated with the intent to introduce the artists to the public here in Floyd County before they arrived

Both Cave Guests and the Plein Air Preview Show will be on display until Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Center is located at 220 Parkway Lane S. Admission is free to view exhibits at FCA during regular open hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.

Learn more about current and upcoming exhibits and events at www.floydartcenter.org or call (540) 745-2784.