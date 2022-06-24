All-American status for Altizer

Floyd County athletes experienced an amazing weekend of competition in Greensboro law week at the Adidas Outdoor National track meet.

Leah Altizer and Reagan Lynch set a total of seven new records throughout the spring of 2022, officially becoming two of the fastest middle school girls to ever run with the Buffaloes.

Competing in the middle school girls’ elite division at Nationals only added to their legacies.

Altizer received All-American status for the first time in the school’s history on Sunday, June 19, and set a new Floyd record in the 800m (2:30).

The previous day, Altizer finished 10th with a mile time of 5:41.

Lynch set a new personal record on Saturday, crossing 800m at 2:33 and coming in ninth overall. She finished the 400m a few hours later in less than half that time, 1:06.

Freshman Mason Erchull, who holds the boys’ title in Floyd for running the fastest mile, capped his season with a mile time of 4:42 in Greensboro.

Mia Spangler competed in the elite division’s triple jump and long jump, both of which she set records in throughout the season, and Zoe Belshan set a new personal record for the two mile run after being out on injury most of the season.

Team officials said the Buffs' Nationals performance “was a fitting end to an unforgettable track season.”

Training has already started for Cross Country in the fall.