Man sentenced to three years on eluding, possession charges

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

 File photo

A Roanoke man who led police through four jurisdictions on a high-speed chase was convicted last Tuesday in Floyd Circuit Court on four charges related to the incident.

Kevin Dwayne Woolwine pleaded guilty on Oct. 11 to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing ammunition as a non-violent felon, possessing a firearm with a Schedule II drug and attempting to elude police. 

Judge Mike Fleenor sentenced him to three years behind bars, and he must pay a $200 fine.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Woolwine has a long criminal record and faces additional time in Montgomery County, plus probation violations in Salem and Roanoke County courts because of the convictions in Floyd.

The chase began when sheriff’s deputies tried to stop Woolwine on Sept. 18, 2020, because of an outstanding felony warrant and he sped away on his motorcycle, Branscom said.

The pursuit went into Montgomery County and Christiansburg, where it was joined by the town police department, Montgomery County deputies, Virginia State Police on I-81 and Pulaski police in that county.

Because the chase began in Floyd, Floyd County took the lead in prosecuting while probation violations came into play in Montgomery and Roanoke counties along with Salem, Branscom said.

The last-minute plea deal between Woolwine, defense attorney Ryan Hamrick and Branscom negated the scheduled three-hour bench trial.

Several other cases were continued for later court dates.

In a hearing last week, Jason Wayne Davis of Salem pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to forging a public record and was given a two-year suspended sentence.

