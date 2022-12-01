Small Town Joy: Floyd Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season

Each year after Thanksgiving, Floyd transforms into a magical wonderland that radiates holiday cheer. As the annual parade made its way through town on Sunday, this year proved to be no exception.

Grand Marshals Merlin and Livie Thompson were near the front of the procession, in a red SUV adorned with a “Grand Marshal” banner.

Floats represented a number of churches, nonprofits, businesses and local organizations. Emergency services vehicles also joined in the fun, adding festive lights to Rescue Squad ambulances and wreaths to the front of fire engines.

Both the Floyd County GOP and Floyd Democrats had floats, as did Floyd’s House of Delegates Representative Marie March.

Some participating businesses included Floyd Xpress, Wills Ridge, Blue Ridge Diner and more.

See more photos from the parade online at www.SwvaToday.com and on Page A2.

Floyd County Merchant’s and Businessmen’s Association.