Ode to Ukraine: Love for Marion woman's 'Bashi' prompts love and heartbreak for a country under attack

Ukrainian would fly when Cheryl Veselik’s great-grandmother and grandmother got together. Over time, Veselik learned to speak a little of the language native to many of her father’s ancestors. She learned their customs and the foods they broke together, still putting some on her table at holidays. Today, as war rages in Ukraine, the Marion woman’s heart breaks.

A Special Teacher

As a child, Veselik grew close to her great-grandmother Marya Kleban. Born in a tiny town in Ukraine in the mid-1880s, Kleban immigrated to the United States through New York in 1905.

Veselik knew Kleban best as “Bashi,” the Ukrainian word for grandmother. In her later years, she lived with Veselik’s family about six months every year. “She was a hoot…. She was so much fun,” recalled Veselik last week.

Her petite Bashi didn’t break 5 feet in height, but her mental and physical strength was formidable. “She could squeeze the breath out of your lungs,” Veselik said. The family suspects that muscle strength came from years of farming and work such as churning butter. In both Ukraine and Poland, the land of Bashi’s first husband, Veselik observed that butter is a necessity. “Everything in Ukraine and Poland is “smothered in butter.”

Kleban and her husband are believed to have met just after both had come to the U.S.

Bashi’s fortitude would be put to a daunting test just 13 years later in 1918 when her husband died, leaving her with four children to raise. She went to work in a factory. “She never faltered,” Veselik said, describing her Bashi as independent, feisty and someone who “didn’t take guff off anybody.”

A sense of humor may have added to her strength. Veselik observed that she could get away with much that others couldn’t, and she possessed quite a mischievous streak.

Veselik remembered that her Aunt Helen had an all-white living room in which children weren’t allowed. Bashi would make eye contact with youngsters and pat the seat beside her, inviting them into forbidden territory.

When Veselik’s parents got married, she told Cheryl’s mother to say a certain Ukrainian phrase to her future mother-in-law. Though she didn’t know what the phrase meant, the bride was obedient. Bashi had pranked her, getting her to call her soon-to-be mother-in-law an “old lady.”

Of course, Bashi slipped food under the table to the dog.

In her 90s, Veselik said her aunt decided that Bashi needed glasses for the first time and instructed her to wear them for an hour a day. When Bashi would take a nap, she’d put the glasses on and tell everyone to note that she did wear them.

Bashi was also a woman of simplicity. She always had the same breakfast. She always wore an apron, though she did little cooking when Veselik knew her. When traveling, she always carried a little purse filled with tissues, peppermints, and a little money, and wore a hat.

While her possessions were simple, her affection was not.

“She was a hugger,” Veselik said. And, “you knew you were being hugged.”

“She was Bashi,” Veselik reflected. “I miss her,” said the woman who was 14 when her Bashi died.

Marya Kleban was buried in a Ukrainian Catholic cemetery in Philadelphia beside her first husband. That cemetery was around the corner from Manor College, where Veselik studied.

Beloved Traditions

The private Catholic Ukrainian institution is where Veselik learned how to make the intricate Ukrainian Easter eggs known as pysanka, which means to write or inscribe. The eggs are typically dyed with a wax-resistant dye and decorated with a kistka, a tool. The decorations are often Ukrainian folk designs.

To create the eggs, Veselik noted, “You have to have a steady hand.”

Typically, she said, a priest blesses the eggs at Easter as well as the day’s food.

Veselik treasures her basket of pysanka, which are now about 30 years old.

Veselik grew up loving the holiday traditions, which she believes were a mix of Ukrainian and Polish.

Christmas Eve dinner, she remembers, always had 12 dishes for the apostles, hay bales to represent Jesus’ birth, and an extra place setting for the stranger.

Now a wife and mother of two, Veselik continues passing down some of those traditions, especially at Christmas time. The tastes of traditional Ukrainian sweet yeast bread and a poppy-seed bread continue to be enjoyed in her home.

“I want to make sure my kids know their roots. I am proud of them,” Veselik said.

Making Marion Home

Veselik made her way to Marion with her parents when her father’s job with Harwood moved him here. A high school sophomore then, she’s been here ever since except for college. She and Bill Veselik are celebrating 34 years of marriage. She’s marking 26 years of working for Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute.

The War

Though she lives far from Ukraine, Veselik feels the genetic pull of her ancestry there and love for her Bashi who called the country home.

With that, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine feels more personal to Veselik than some other conflicts.

When people post on social media complaints about high gas prices, Veselik thinks of the Ukrainian people and all they’re suffering and sacrificing. “It just breaks my heart,” she said.

“When you think about war,” she reflected, “there’s never any good outcome.”

She confesses pride in the Ukrainians for fighting back. “They are a democracy and deserve to stay that way,” Veselik said.

She also admires President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not leaving Ukraine. “He could have evacuated and let someone else fight the fight,” she noted.

Veselik stays in touch with several of her Polish cousins. They are helping the Ukrainian refugees. She explained that they’re posting news of apartments where refugees will be welcome to stay for free and are taking up donations for supplies.

Two of her relatives, Veselik said, were among the Polish citizens put in concentration camps by the Nazis for their nationality. During WWII, she noted that many Poles were targeted as were Jews, but weren’t helped by other Europeans. Now, she said, they’re saying, “No one helped us, but we’re going to help now…. We’re here for you.”

“I do hope everyone prays for an end [to the war] soon. Too many have died,” Veselik said.

Veselik researches ways to support Ukrainians, and the longtime member of Marion’s New Traditions Quilt Guild has hung one of her quilts in the family hallway. The hand-stitched work features sunflowers, a national symbol of Ukraine, and the colors blue and yellow, the country’s colors. It’s now also her Facebook profile photo. It’s “my Ode to Ukraine,” Veselik said.