In a fight for life, bats slow Marion sidewalk project

While “The Batman” is helped movie theaters recover from the pandemic with impressive ticket sales for two consecutive weekends, a small colony of the endangered mammals that inspire the caped crusader recently put a hold on a Marion sidewalk project. Despite that delay and its associated costs, officials working to protect the bats conclude that defending them is also protecting us – human beings -- and the ecosystem’s balance.

As Marion officials and their engineers were working to get all the necessary permissions for a project to add a sidewalk on one side of Park Boulevard from the intersection with U.S. 11 to Radio Hill Road and resolve stormwater drainage issues on the roadway, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation found that a colony of the Little Brown Bat (Myotis lucifugus) and the Tri-Colored Bat (Perimyotis subflavus) exists nearby.

According to Amy Martin, a manager with the Department of Wildlife Resources, a major hibernation area for the two bat species has been documented about five miles from the northern end of the project.

However, to the relief of Marion officials, the DWR experts concluded that the project wouldn’t cause “significant adverse impacts” on the bats and signaled their OK for the work to proceed.

The Project

Town Manager Bill Rush was visibly relieved at last week’s town council meeting. Holding two fingers about an inch apart, he said, “We’re this close” to being able to move forward with the much-beleaguered Park Boulevard project.

The project was first put on the council’s table in November 2016.

In November 2019, the town was able to redirect funds to cover about half of the $500,000 needed for the project and was ready to move forward. At that time, design work was being finalized for the project, and Rush anticipated that work would begin within 120 days.

One obstacle after another has dogged the project, most recently the bat colony’s presence. Rush told the council it cost $2,000 to find out there’s not a bat problem for the project.

The Problem

Wildlife experts say, however, that the bats aren’t so fortunate.

They continue to face the devastating problem of White-Nose Syndrome (WNS), first identified in Smyth County in 2008-2009, two years after it was first identified in North America.

WNS, caused by a fungus, affects hibernating bats. Once infected with WNS, bats become “active more than usual and burn up fat they need to survive the winter. Bats with white-nose syndrome may do strange things like fly outside in the daytime in the winter.”

WNS has decimated some species. The three hardest hit are the northern long-eared bat, little brown bat, and tricolored bat. The last two are the species now hibernating near Marion.

WNS has killed over 90% of northern long-eared, little brown and tri-colored bat populations in fewer than 10 years, according to an April 2021 study published in Conservation Biology.

“The severity of the impact of this disease on bat populations is staggering. We found that nine out of 10 bats of the most vulnerable species are now gone,” said Winifred Frick, chief scientist of Bat Conservation International and an author on the 2021 paper. “Bats are essential to our ecosystems, and our results that stem from working with so many biologists across the United States and Canada focus our efforts on how best to protect these important mammals.”

Why Care?

Bats contribute pest control worth billions of dollars to our environment.

Bats eat insects such as mosquitoes and termites as well as tiny flies, moths, and beetles.

Speaking to Smithsonian Magazine for an article published earlier this month, Ingrid Rochon, museum technician in the Division of Mammals at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, explained that a Little Brown Bat “can eat up to half their body weight in insects every night. And a single colony of big brown bats, which is about 150, can eat over a million insects in a year.”

Researchers project that “bats contribute about $3.7 billion worth of insect control for farmers in the U.S. each year.”

Without bats, more pesticides will be needed.

What Can We Do?

While scientists continue to search for a cure to WNS, Martin noted that citizens can help.

She encouraged those who plant flower gardens and landscape, to add native Virginia plants, which will create a healthy habitat for insects and animals alike.

Minimizing the use of pesticides and insecticides is also important, she said.

And, for those who are interested, Martin said adding bat houses to landscapes can provide the world’s only flying mammal with places to nest and roost.

For those who explore caves, she urged them to clean their clothes and gear carefully after a visit to ensure that the WNS fungus isn’t spread.

Finally, Martin, who’s worked with DWR for 20 years, said, people should enjoy bats’ presence. Describing bats as fascinating animals, she said, they are typically active at night, using echolocation to maneuver. Observers can often see them along stream corridors, dipping and diving through the air.

However, she said, “If you never look up, you probably won’t notice them.”

Whether it’s a road, sidewalk, or water system, Martin said, for future development projects, DWR and other agencies will continue to “ensure wildlife and their habitats are considered, and if they are endangered, are protected.”

Like the bats that often go unnoticed, Martin observed, “Most people in the commonwealth don’t know we’re here, but we’re serving… them and wildlife.”