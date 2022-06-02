Library to host Junior Master Gardener series

Children are invited to explore gardening and new books during the Junior Master Gardener program, which kicks off next week.
The Jessie Peterman Memorial Library will host JMG classes at 3 p.m. each Monday, from June 6 to October.
The series’ theme is “Literature in the Garden,” and each session includes a hands-on lesson and picture book reading in the sensory garden at JPML (321 W. Main St.).
Space for JMG is limited. To register, email lthompson@mfrl.org. For more information, call the library at (540) 745-2947.