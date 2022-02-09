Town to sponsor Floyd Americana Festival; Dates for Small Town Summer 2022 approved

Town Council voted to sponsor the third year of the Floyd Americana Festival last week, after the festival’s founder and organizer Alan Graf provided hard data on the event’s impact on the local economy.

Presented in 2019 in collaboration with the Floyd Center for the Arts and funded in 2021 by sponsorships and Graf himself, the Floyd Americana Festival highlights Floyd musicians and artisans, traditionally in September.

For the first time in 2021, there were multiple stages of music and vendors from Warren G. Lineberry Park to OuterSpace. Forty local businesses “directly benefited,” Graf said Feb. 3.

He explained he'd like to see the festival grow into a scene similar to Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Festival, and emphasized to Council he’s “not attached to being the one to always organize this… I’m doing it because no one else has.”

He provided council members with QuickBooks data from past festivals, and brought testimony from local business owner and artist Barbara Gillespie, who noted the success on both fronts.

Graf asked for $3,000 for the 2022 festival, explaining it would mainly be used to pay the musicians more, acquire upgraded sound equipment and promote the festival, tentatively set for Sept. 18.

He listed a number of sponsors that were excited about supporting a festival “combining art and music” in Floyd, including Skyline National Bank, Dogtown Roadhouse, Cocoa Mia and others, and noted those sponsorships aren’t set in stone for the future.

“I can’t assume I’m going to get that again,” he said. “[Funding from the town could] also be a little bit of a buffer.”

Councilman Mike Patton voiced one concern that artists/vendors could claim to be selling Floyd art, but be selling “mountain motifs that were made in China.”

Graf said for the 2021 festival, he mostly “took them at their word,” but he would be willing to verify sources with each vendor, he said, as keeping the Floyd focus is important to him as well.

Councilman David Whitaker thanked Graf for his presentation Feb. 3, and said he believed the matter is better suited to be discussed during town donation requests, which are submitted by nonprofits each year before Council approves its budget.

Town Manager Kayla Cox asked Graf to send information for a formal donation request to town officials, and noted to Council other request presentations are already coming in.

Graf said he would and thanked Council for its time.

Vice Mayor Bruce Turner said he liked the idea of sponsoring the 2022 Americana Festival, and noted the festival’s potential to grow.

Councilman Bond added, “He’s proven in two years that he can do it without our help, and us throwing some money in helps grow it.”

Turner said, “Being on the Tourism Council over the years, we’ve found out that a lot of these other localities are trying to copy what Floyd has done, and I don’t think we want to drop the ball, so to speak.”

Councilman Patton said he was impressed with Graf providing the hard data, and coming back to the Council with supporting the festival after last year’s denial.

He asked why Council should wait to let Graf know it is willing to sponsor the 2022 Americana Festival, if the majority was in agreement Feb. 3 and there was $6,000 in “carry over funds” included on the meeting’s financial report.

Patton then made the motion that Council contribute $3,000 to the 2022 Floyd Americana Festival, as a sponsor, which means Graf will submit regular financial reports and other information to Council, in the same way that is done for Floyd Small Town Summer events.

Bond seconded the motion, and it passed with a majority vote, with Whitaker opposed.

Patton called the sponsorship “an investment for tourism,” and Griffin and Turner openly agreed.

Council also nailed down the 2022 Floyd Small Town Summer dates on Feb. 3, opting to follow tradition and hold events in Lineberry Park every other Thursday beginning June 9, avoiding overlapping events with FloydFest Heartbeat.

The 2022 series is the fifth year of Small Town Summer, which is organized by town officials, and Dylan Locke of Dylan Locke Productions and The Floyd Country Store.

Local groups and nonprofits can request information about receiving a donation from the town by contacting Floyd Town offices at (540) 745-2565.

The next regular meeting of the Floyd Town Council begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17.