Marion man gets three years on assault on police officer charge, required to undergo mental health assessment

A Marion man has been sentenced to serve three years in prison, undergo mental health assessments and follow through with treatment recommendations after he was convicted of trying to pull a bow and arrow on a Marion police officer last fall.

Initially charged with attempted capital murder in October 2021, 49-year-old Douglas Eugene Mason pleaded guilty earlier this month to an amended charge of assault and battery of a police officer and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Mason was arrested following a physical encounter with Marion officers as they responded to the processing center at the sheriff’s office in reference to a woman getting a protective order against Mason.

Officer Mason Wagoner wrote in a criminal complaint that Douglas Mason was sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot when he arrived. Wagoner said when he asked Mason what was in a bottle sitting in his passenger seat, Mason told him it was alcohol and said, “you don’t want to do this.”

During the interaction, according to the document, Mason told the officer repeatedly that he would have to shoot him.

“After telling him I didn’t want to shoot him, he reached for a compound bow and grabbed an arrow,” Wagoner wrote.

According to the officer’s account, Mason then opened the vehicle door and attempted to put the arrow to the bow.

Wagoner said he used his Taser to disarm Mason and was able to pull the bow from his hands, but said Mason continued to exit the vehicle and approach him, still telling the officer to shoot him.

Wagoner and Officer Jeff Davis each used two Taser cartridges trying to subdue Mason, the complaint says. When one of the officers tried to grab hold of Mason, Wagoner said, Mason ran back to his vehicle and attempted to drive off. Wagoner said he was able to reach through the passenger window and remove the keys while Davis used pepper spray to subdue Mason and take him into custody.

Wagoner gained praise at an Officer of the Year awards ceremony in April for his handling of the situation. At the ceremony, Police Chief John Clair said that Wagoner “immediately recognized the distress that that suspect was in. Even though he could have taken any number of different actions, he took the heroic one to save that man’s life.”

Likewise, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jill Lawson, who prosecuted the case, applauded Wagoner’s and Davis’ efforts.

“I’m very grateful that it did not end badly—and it had the obvious potential to end badly,” Lawson said. “That showed great restraint and great professionalism.”

She noted that, “in this day in time, the officers have a very precarious situation when they’re dealing with people who are in mental health crisis.”

Following Mason’s arrest, Lawson said the commonwealth took the unusual step of agreeing to a bond that would allow Mason to be released long enough to undergo mental health treatment at an in-patient facility before being returned to incarceration at the regional jail in Abingdon.

“This is not something we typically do,” Lawson said, explaining that both she and Wagoner understood the need to address the mental health aspect of the case and proceed with a plea agreement that she believes applies justice, while also addressing mental health needs.

“I’m hopeful that this plea gives him the opportunity to get the help that he needs, but also lets people know that we’re not going to tolerate officers being put in harm’s way,” she said.

The Aug. 1 conviction is Mason’s second under similar circumstances. In 2007, he was convicted of assaulting Smyth County Deputy Mark Harrington. According to a criminal complaint in that case, deputies were called to the home regarding a protective order violation and attempted suicide.

Harrington wrote in that complaint that the resident reported that her husband had taken a whole bottle of Tylenol. When the deputy entered the home, Harrington said, Mason told him to get out of his house and then began to exit himself. The deputy said when he put his hand on Mason’s arm to prevent him from doing so, Mason grabbed him and the two men wrestled briefly before Mason broke away and grabbed a knife from the kitchen and put it in his back pocket.

Harrington wrote that Mason then opened a wooden chest and told Harrington that he “had something inside the box” for the deputy before pulling the knife back out and telling Harrington “that I was going to ha[ve] to kill him.”

A subsequent search of the wooden chest uncovered two firearms.

Lawson said Mason’s recent sentence is “a good outcome for the commonwealth, it’s a good outcome for Mr. Mason and, hopefully, he can get the help he needs.”

In addition to his prison term, Mason will also serve two years of probation upon his release.