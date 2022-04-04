Floyd selected for VTC’s DRIVE 2.0 program

Floyd Tourism is one of 27 programs across the state selected to participate in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s DRIVE 2.0 Statewide Tourism Plan, which provides tools and resources for success in a competitive travel and tourism market.

A release from the department on March 31 explained DRIVE 2.0 is an implementation process built on industry partnership and stakeholder feedback that grants participants $10,000 upon completion to assist with tourism promotion and product development.

Communities' input and expertise from their own local and regional tourism partners will be gathered through a community survey, expanded on through community consensus meetings, and will result in specifically tailored promotion, product development, and advocacy strategies.

“Floyd is ecstatic to be a part of the DRIVE 2.0 program,” said Floyd Tourism Director Kathleen Legg. “Through this program, we will be able to grow the local tourism economy, which helps preserve businesses and jobs in Floyd.”

Programs like DRIVE 2.0 have results in the development of the Statewide Strategic Tourism Plan, 10 regional plans and six how-to guides on enhancing local tourism.

To learn more about DRIVE 2.0, visit www.vatc.org/drive2.

For more information about Floyd Tourism and its efforts, visit www.visitfloydva.com.