Bland County Police Blotter

Accused of assaulting volunteer firefighters responding to a smoke call on Saturday, a West Virginia man has been charged with four felonies.

Frederick James Mabe of Rock will be arraigned next week on charges of assault and battery of a firefighter (three counts), and making a threat to burn.

In a criminal complaint, Hollybrook Volunteer Fire Department member Carl Williams said volunteers went to Price Ridge/Burton’s Pond Road at 2:26 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a smoke call and started battling a blaze.

Williams said Mabe, the landowner, started acting aggressively with firefighters and sprayed three of them – Williams, Perry Mabe and T.J. Clemons – with “a substance from a tank.”

“When mutual aid showed up from Bland Fire the subject then stated he would burn the fire trucks,” Williams wrote.

Disabled and with no criminal record, Mabe is free on a $1,000 bond while awaiting trial.

His preliminary hearing has been set for June 8 in Bland County General District Court.

N.C. man facing drug charges

Already wanted in Pennsylvania on drug charges, a North Carolina man was charged again in Bland County after police reported finding suspected amphetamines, scales and needles in his car.

Bruce William Miller, 41, of Dunn, North Carolina, was arrested on April 1 following an Interstate 77 traffic stop by Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Kirk.

In a criminal complaint and search warrant application, Kirk said he clocked Miller’s car at 86 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.

“Mr. Miller was found to have an expired license and a search of the car due to incident of arrest yielded one glass smoking device and residue that when tested came back positive for amphetamines,” Kirk wrote.

Kirk said he found a locked bag labeled “Smokezilla” behind the passenger seat and got a search warrant to look for more illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

He said the bag contained $450 in cash, two medium-size bags of white powder and 12 individual bags of white powder.

Miller was charged with possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, possessing drug paraphernalia, reckless driving by speeding and driving without a license.

Miller is also awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania on charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to court documents.

Unemployed and with no ties to the commonwealth, Miller, who’s criminal record includes charges of disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated, is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Given a court-appointed attorney, his preliminary hearing’s been set for June 27 in Bland County General District Court.

He also has an extradition hearing set for April 27.

County man facing drug charges

A Bastian resident is facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Clear Fork Creek Road.

Jeffery Miller Kinser, 54, was arrested on April 12 and charged with felony drug possession, driving under the influence and misdemeanor drug possession.

In a criminal complaint, Trooper Kirk said he stopped Kinser’s Jeep Grand Cherokee on Clear Fork Creek Road because it had a license plate bracket that covered part of “Virginia” on the front and back.

The trooper said Kinser failed to adequately perform field sobriety tests, had constricted pupils and was sweating profusely.

“I contacted Tazewell County for a narcotic K-9 that arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle,” Kirk wrote. “(A) vehicle search yielded a white powder believed to be heroin and a blue pill believed to (be) Xanax.”

Released on his own recognizance, Kinser has an arraignment set for April 27.