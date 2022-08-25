Junior Master Gardeners complete 10-week course

The inaugural class of Junior Master Gardeners graduated this week and demonstrated what they’ve learned in a ceremony at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library.

Before receiving their certificates on Aug. 22, the class learned about horticulture careers in an activity from Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Wendy Silverman.

Students picked career cards at random and read aloud the duties, education requirements and salaries of each job.

Then, they brainstormed their own horticulture careers, which included working at Slaughter’s Garden Center, Lichen or Knot and Christmas tree farms.

During the course of the past 10 weeks, students in the class learned about the parts of plants, including fruit- and vegetable-bearing ones, and the benefits gardening has on the environment and individuals.

Literature in the Garden combined learning about plants with books at the library, and students had the opportunity to lend a hand in the sensory garden.

Each of the 11 graduates consistently attended the Junior Master Gardener program and shared why they enjoy gardening as they accepted their diplomas.

Several said gardening makes the world a more beautiful place, and Rowan Vidovic noted the importance of plants to pollinators.

Oscar Upson said seeing plants that he’s “cared for makes me proud and happy — and it’s fun.”

Samuel and Luke Spencer said growing your own fruits and vegetables can help you save money.

“... and without vegetables like garlic and peppers, salsa wouldn’t exist,” Luke said.

Master Gardeners Becky Howell and Rona Vrooman worked with the students throughout the program, and Vrooman introduced them to several different flavors of infused water.

The blueberry and mint on Aug. 22 was a hit with the graduating class.

Howell said she hopes to lead another Junior Master Gardener program next year.