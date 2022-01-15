Supervisors urged to aid Floyd Courts

Speaking during the last agenda item of Tuesday’s Floyd County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Joe Turman of Burk’s Fork recommended they start using electronic devices to help cut back on the paperwork sent to each member, plus updates, for each meeting.

“I brought up this idea a few years ago and was run out of the room for doing so,” Turman told the board, which started this year with two new members. “They make an iPad — my daughter got one for Christmas — and it could also have a keyboard and other items, and I think it would be a good idea for each board member to have one.”

“You can make folders and store it after the meeting, and if they have to update the agenda, they can do it without emails” that take more staff time and paper, Turman said.

Vice Chairman Jerry Boothe of Courthouse District asked one question: “If we have a board member that, for various reasons, would like to have a paper packet, would you have a problem with that?”

Turman responded the county has a new data technician who could handle training for those who need to learn how to use the new technology. “I think that, in the long run, this would save the county some money and staff time,” he said.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said interim Locust Grove Supervisor Levi Cox, who noted he used such electronics as a realtor. Pointing to the packet of information in front of him at the meeting, he added: “This is more paper than I’ve handled in years.”

“It also helps people out in social media who listens to us,” Turman said. “I hear from them that when we are shuffling these papers in front of us, they can’t hear what’s going on. They say it’s hard enough to hear us through masks without the other background noise.”

County Administrator Linda Millsaps said having the data online would help with Freedom of Information Act requests and other ways to communicate with residents.

“Whether it is text or video, it would be easier,” she said. “It will also make it easier for the public as well.”

Millsaps said a check on potential costs shows purchase of five iPads, keyboards and accessories would cost the county $2,394. The county has already updated its video system for broadcasting the board meeting with two new cameras and zoom lenses and updated software.

The board, by consensus, agreed to also take a look at providing each supervisor with an iPhone that could be linked with the iPad, if approved, to make it easier for each to keep their county business off their personal phones.

Millsaps and the county data tech will present options and costs at the board’s second meeting of the month on Jan. 26.

Two other area governing operations — Floyd Town Council and the County School Board — use electronic pads or laptops instead of paper.

In another matter before the board on Jan. 11, David Clarke of the Virginia Department of Transportation asked for approval of resolutions to declare six roads on the six-year road plan Rural Rustic Roads to qualify for state funding to pay for planned improvements.

The resolutions covered parts of Ponderosa Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starbuck Road, Reedsville Road, Hedge Road and Silverleaf Road.

Clarke said the resignations were needed to comply with funding requirements to make sure the roads were eligible. He said the next six-year plan will be introduced in a public hearing planned for April.

On another issue, Nikki King, clerk of Floyd County Combined courts, in a scheduled appearance before the board, again urged the county to find ways to increase funding to handle the increased load of cases before Floyd courts.

King said the clerks keep looking for ways to find needed revenue to help cover the increasing costs but said the county needs to help.

Little River Supervisor Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch praised King for her “advocacy for her employees” and the courts.

The first regular meeting of the month also brought appointment and reappointment of supervisors to various committees and boards.

The board met twice behind closed doors on employment and appointment of prospective candidates, discipline and other issues.

The next meeting of the Board will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, starting at 7 p.m.