Meet Floyd County Humane Society foster pup, Lola, a beautiful seven-month-old, 43-pound Husky.
Lola is a very playful pup, who loves nothing more than chasing after and playing with her toys. She is also an incredibly sweet and affectionate dog, who adores spending time with people and getting belly rubs.
Lola is already showing off her intelligence by knowing how to sit on command. She is eager to learn and would thrive with continued training and socialization.
Lola was transferred to FCHS from the Floyd pound. All volunteers know about her past is that she previously lived indoors with children.
They think she is an adaptable dog and is looking forward to finding a new family to call her own.
Meet Lola and see if she steals your heart by completing and submitting an Adoption Application, available online at www.floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207 and leave a message for a volunteer if prompted.