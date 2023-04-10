April Feline Meet and Greet

Cats looking at for their forever homes will be available to visit with at 2136 Franklin Pike Rd. in Floyd on April 23.

FCHS encourages those interested in visiting to register ahead of time.

Submit an adoption application (no obligation to adopt) and be pre-approved for same-day adoption, if appropriate.

Apply on the FCHS website at www.floydhumanesociety.org.

For more information and/or to claim a spot for the April Meet-and-Greet, email info@floydhumanesociety.org or call (540) 745-7207.