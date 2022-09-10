 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plea deals net little jail time

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse 2022

The Floyd County Circuit Courthouse is located at 100 E. Main St. in town.

A 25-year-old Floyd woman pleaded guilty to attempting to get rid of methamphetamine and received a two-year suspended sentence in Floyd County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Judge Mike Fleenor also ordered Christina Leann Skeen for pay a $200 fine.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp said county deputies saw Skeen throw something into the dumpster on Oct. 29, 2021, and the car she was found in was reported stolen.

In the dumpster, deputies found a flashlight and a black bag. They opened the flashlight to find a plastic bag with a white powder, which was tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine, an illegal schedule II drug.

In another drug case before the court on Sept. 6, TC Allen Beckner of Bent Mountain pleaded guilty to possession of meth in a deal that dropped charges relating to having a firearm in addition to the drug.

Hupp said deputies found a shotgun loaded with five slugs after stopping Beckner in his car, where they also found the drugs. Fleenor gave Beckner a five-year sentence with 30 days in jail.

In other matters before the court Tuesday:

Lewis Edward Cheresnowsky Jr. of Copper Hill pleaded guilty to possession of schedule II drugs and was given a one-year suspended sentence. Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said he also faces federal charges with harsher sentences.

A charge of writing a bad check for over $1,000 against Misty Dawn Keister of Willis was reduced to a misdemeanor and she pleaded guilty. She received a nine-month suspended sentence and was order to pay restitution.

The court originally had five trials scheduled, but two were continued and the other three were settled by the pleas.

