Kalynda Marie Rogers of Copper Hill, charged with raping a young boy under the age of 13 in 2018, will undergo exams to determine her mental capacity after Floyd Circuit Court Judge Mike Fleenor accepted a motion on Tuesday.

Diminished capacity is a new part of Virginia law approved by the Commonwealth’s General Assembly in 2021 as another way for someone who has been declared competent to stand trial to raise other claims of restricted mental capabilities in criminal or every day actions.

Blacksburg attorney J. Brandon Ratliffe, court-appointed attorney for Rogers, filed the motion on April 18 while Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom questioned the need since Rogers has been found competent to stand trial.

Ratliffe said that the General Assembly recognized the need to determine mental capacity beyond just a review to determine sanity or insanity, which determines whether a person knows the difference between right and wrong as a matter of course.

In approving the new law, the General Assembly considered it “necessary to expand the needs of those suffering mental health problems.”

Branscom said that a finding of competence allows a person to know, for example, that it’s wrong to rape a child. He said he could not recall any defense lawyer trying to use the diminished capacity defense.

Judge Fleenor accepted Ratliffe‘s motion and told the attorneys he will consult with others on the case and examine the need for a hearing.

Rogers is charged with raping a young male under the age of 18 in 2018. A Floyd County Grand Jury indicted her Oct. 2, 2022, on the single charge.

She was arrested on May 5 last year and remains in New River Valley Regional Jail, awaiting trial for other charges.

Branscom said after the April 18 hearing that he will prosecute the case fully as a criminal act committed by a person who is competent to be tried for the offense.

In another case involving children, Cynthia Yvonne Floyd-Thurston entered an Alford Plea, which allows a defendant to plead guilty without admitting guilt in the crime. It still is filed as a felony criminal conviction.

Branscom said Thurston was observed by a deputy on June 4, 2021, in an inebriated state, with a young child. A search of her car discovered a baggie with methamphetamine.

A grand jury indicted her on charges of possession of the drug and felony child endangerment.

In addition to entering an Alford Plea, Thurston also turned over her child to Social Services for placement elsewhere.

Branscom said she did not have a criminal record and qualifies for first offender deferral, which gives her a year to say out of trouble to avoid a felony conviction.

In other matters before the court April 18:

Giovanni Thomas of Radford pleaded guilty to perjury and was given a two-year sentence. He was placed on a one-year deferral because of a clean record, and the charge can be reduced to a misdemeanor or dismissed if he stays out of trouble.

Teresa Huff of Floyd pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was also offered a deferred sentence for a year because of a clean record.

Judge Fleenor accepted a plea from Phillip Matthew Crump of Dublin a charge of possession of Schedule C drugs and sentenced him to three years, with two years and nine months suspended.