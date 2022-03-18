United Way of Southwest Virginia announces childcare directory

Families in Southwest Virginia now have an online tool to help find affordable, accessible childcare.

United Way of Southwest Virginia announced the Birth to 5 Hub on Friday and has begun offering a Coordinated Enrollment portal for early childhood care and education on its website, according to a news release.

Childcare has long been a highly demanded and hard-to-find service in the area.

Built with funds from Ready Regions Southwest, includes county-specific database of all participating family day homes childcare centers, Head Start programs, and public school VPI programs available to parents in Southwest Virginia.

Parents need only select the county they want to search to get contact information for programs in that county, according to the release.

For Smyth County, the database includes three Head Start programs, the Smyth County Schools’ Pre-K program , and four private providers.

In Wythe County, the database includes one Head Start program, the Wythe County Schools' Pre-K program and five private providers.

The Bland Head Start Program, Bland County Elementary School's early childhood special education program and Steps of Faith Academy are included in the database for Bland County.

“Coordinated Enrollment through unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub will be a great resource for finding early childhood care and education providers in Southwest Virginia,” said UWSWVA President Travis Staton. “The Birth to 5 Bub will connect families who need child care with multiple options so they can make the best choice for their child or children.”

The Birth to 5 Hub can be found at www.unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub .